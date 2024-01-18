Competency hearing set for April in Boards death penalty case

Jan. 18—ANDERSON — A competency hearing has been set in April for Carl Roy Webb Boards in the death penalty case for the July 2022 murder of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper Thursday set the hearing date for a competency hearing.

Hopper said the competency hearing will be in close proximity for a determination on Boards' motion of intellectual disability.

Boards is scheduled to go on trial on charges of murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, firearm enhancement, habitual offender, life without parole and the death penalty.

The schedule for the trial has jury questionnaires to be completed by March, but Andrew Hanna, chief deputy in the Madison County Prosecutor's office, said the jury questions can't be finalized until the competency hearing is completed.

Boards' attorney Joe Duepner said the defense motion for a change of venue for the trial outside of Madison County has to be decided before the jury questions can be finalized.

At a previous hearing on the change of venue motion, Hanna said the prosecutor's office didn't object to seating a jury from another county.

Hanna said the pre-trial questionnaire sent to prospective jurors would determine if they were aware of the case and have formed an opinion.

Boards is accused of fatally shooting Shahnavaz, 24, through the windshield of his police cruiser early on July 31, 2022 in Elwood during a traffic stop.

Just after 2 a.m. Shahnavaz stopped a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of Ind. 37 and County Road 1100 North. Police have not provided a reason for the traffic stop.

Hamilton County officers located the Buick and attempted a traffic stop. The Buick continued southbound on Ind. 37. Hamilton County sheriff's deputies pursued the Buick and deployed a tire-deflation device near the area of Ind. 37 and 146th Street.

