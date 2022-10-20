Competency hearing set for Nassau father accused of killing his wife, 2 adult children

William Broyles, the Nassau County man accused of killing his wife and two of his adult children, is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon as a judge determines his competency.

Broyles was arrested in the driveway of his Callahan home last December after shooting his wife, 57-year-old Candace L. Broyles, his daughter, 27-year-old Cora Lynn Broyles and his son, 28-year-old Aaron Christopher Broyles, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the past few months, Broyles has been evaluated by a psychologist several times to determine his competency. He last appeared in court on Oct. 4.

Sheriff Bill Leeper said after the shooting happened that Broyles told deputies he shot each victim multiple times to make sure they didn’t suffer.

Broyles is charged with three counts of second-degree murder; each count is a first-degree felony and punishable for up to life in prison.

Action News Jax told you last year that Broyles had worked as director of music at Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church for 23 years.

“...This was completely out of character. We mourn this devastating loss to the church, Bill’s remaining family, and the larger community. We ask that you would hold the members of the Broyles family, our church family, and Bill himself in your prayers regarding this tragedy,” according to a statement posted on the church’s website after the shootings.

According to the church’s website, he was “happily married for 30 years” to his wife Candace. We also learned that he has at least one other surviving child.

Neighbors like Carl Milton who live a few houses down from where the shooting happened said the entire situation is heartbreaking.

“Never heard nothing out of him, they seemed to be super-nice people and it’s just shocking this would happen,” Milton said. You see people every day and everybody looks like they’re enjoying life and you just don’t look for something like that you know?”

Shortly after his arrest, NCSO reported Broyles had to be placed on suicide watch.

When deputies asked Broyles why he didn’t just shoot himself, he said he was too scared to do it, Sheriff Leeper said.

Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church releases a statement on Bill Broyles.

