Competency hearing set in Odraye Jones resentencing

May 5—JEFFERSON — Odraye Jones, a convicted cop killer who was given the right to a new sentencing trial because of ineffective counsel, is scheduled to face a judge on May 15.

In this hearing, Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder could decide if Jones is legally competent to stand trial.

The hearing takes place at 1:30 p.m. May 15 in Schroeder's courtroom.

The fifth and last status conference regarding Jones' re-sentencing trial made no progress toward either side asking for an extension of the May 16 deadline given by the appellate court last year.

Defense attorney John B. Juhasz Jr. said it's up to the state because it is seeking the death penalty.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor, Colleen O'Toole, said she didn't ask for an extension because the state is "ready, willing and able to go forward" with the case.

Schroeder reminded O'Toole that the reason Jones was given the right to a new sentencing trial was because of ineffective counsel.

"The defense can't possibly be prepared and effectively defend their client in this time frame — the clock is running out," Schroeder said.

The prosecutor's office then filed an affidavit on April 10 with the Ohio Supreme Court seeking to disqualify Schroeder from Jones' re-sentencing trial.

County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole argues that Schroeder is prejudiced against her office and he's not qualified to preside over a death penalty case, according to the affidavit.

The Ohio Supreme Court has since asked for briefs from both sides regarding Schroeder's removal from the case.

Jones, now 46 and known as Malik Allah U Akbar, was sentenced to death in 1998 by an Ashtabula County jury for shooting and killing Ashtabula Police officer William D. Glover Jr.

The appellate court found that the testimony of a clinical psychologist was racist and should have been challenged by Jones' attorneys during the penalty phase of his trial. The court determined the conviction still stands, but Jones has the right to a new sentencing trial — to be held within 180 days, which falls on May 16, 2023.

Jones has made it clear throughout the process that he wants to represent himself.

He has spoken out of turn several times during the five status conferences, charging Schroeder is biased and never plans on letting him represent himself.

Obviously frustrated by the delays, Schroeder ordered prosecutors and defense attorneys to submit briefs as to what's going to happen on May 16 if the deadline is not extended. The briefs were due in his office on April 7.

When contacted by phone this week, none of the participating parties — Schroeder, O'Toole and defense attorney John Juhasz Jr. — would comment due to a gag order Schroeder placed on the case early on.

Juhasz has said he believes that without an extension, "the death penalty will be off the table."

Juhasz arranged for two doctors to examine Jones for competency, despite Jones' objections.

O'Toole has said in open court that the first competency exam showed Jones is competent.

Sheriff William Niemi will have Jones transported from the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown to the Ashtabula County jail on or before May 15 so he can be present at the hearing, according to court records.