Competency hearing today for Troy man accused of killing roommate back in April

A competency hearing will be held in Miami County today for a Troy man accused of killing his roommate back in April, according to online court records.

Sean Higgins will have his competency hearing set today at 9:00 a.m., court records say.

His previous competency hearing was delayed because his attorney filed to have a second evaluation and he was sent to Toledo.

Higgins is facing charges of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, grand theft of motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property, according to court records.

Higgins is currently booked in the Miami County Jail where his bond was continued at $1.5 million.



