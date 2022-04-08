Competency of Lima man to stand trial still uncertain

Apr. 8—LIMA — The competency of a Lima man to stand trial remains undetermined following a hearing held Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Terrance Irons, 33, was indicted in October in two separate cases on charges of aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

The indictment alleges that on or about Aug. 15 Irons did commit the offense of theft and inflicted or attempted to inflict serious physical harm on Shane Davis. According to court records, police received a 911 call on Aug. 15 when Davis reported he had been robbed at gunpoint and that the suspects had struck him with the gun.

Davis told police he was meeting a friend, Delmar Jones, to sell a book bag. He met Jones and two other subjects — one of whom was Irons — when Jones produced a handgun and pointed it at Davis' head. The two struggled and Jones struck him with the gun, Davis told police.

Davis was taken to a hospital and received five staples in his head as a result of the attack.

The other person present during the robbery was later identified as Chad Knerr, who admitted to police he was involved with the robbery.

The felonious assault charge alleges that on Feb. 21 of last year Irons did cause serious physical harm to Bobby Golden.

Irons had previously been found not competent to stand trial during an evaluation requested by his attorney. A follow-up evaluation performed at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital found that Irons' competency had been restored.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser took under advisement to report from the hospital and said she would rule at a later date on the competency issue.

Irons was mostly non-verbal throughout the hearing, nodding in response to the judge's questions.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464.