Competency questioned for man accused of grabbing 6-year-old girl in Hamilton

Sep. 13—A Hamilton man charged with multiple crimes for allegedly grabbing a 6-year-old girl as she took the trash to the curb outside her family's home will be evaluated for competency to stand trial.

Deric Nicholas McPherson, 33, was arrested early Aug. 24 and booked into the Butler County Jail. He was indicted by a Butler County grand jury for kidnapping, abduction and gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint.

McPherson is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 cash or surety bond set by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster Jr.

Attorney Monika Roth filed a motion questioning McPherson's ability to stand trial.

"Counsel has reason to believe that Mr. McPherson may have a mental disease or defect that would render him unable to fully comprehend the proceedings in this court at this time, and/or is unable to assist counsel in the preparation and defense of his case," Roth said in the motion

Oster ordered a forensic psychological evaluation of McPherson. He is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 24 for a competency evaluation hearing

The girl escaped by screaming and running, which was captured by the family's doorbell camera.

According to the Hamilton police report, on Aug. 23, McPherson was walking past the girl on East Avenue when he bent down and grabbed her buttocks. The girl attempted to move away and he then grabbed her wrist "alongside the sidewalk."