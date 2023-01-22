Competency raised by attorney in EC elderly assault case

Jan. 21—EAU CLAIRE — The issue of competency has been raised for the Eau Claire man who authorities say physically assaulted and injured a 68-year-old woman.

Defense attorney Karl Schmidt is seeking an evaluation for Phayeesern Vang to determine whether he is competent to assist with his own defense.

Judge Jon Theisen ordered an evaluation recently in Eau Claire County Court. A competency hearing was not scheduled.

Vang, 34, is charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct, and a felony count of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a residence on Thursday, Dec. 8, for a domestic disturbance. The officer learned that Vang had physically assaulted a 68-year-old woman. Vang and the woman have resided together.

The officer contacted the woman. She had a large welt on the right side of her face. Her face was significantly swollen and her right eye appeared to be almost swollen shut.

The officer saw a paper towel on the ground that was saturated with blood. The officer observed blood spots on the floor near the woman.

Two people who were with the woman said they lived in an adjacent apartment. They said they were watching a movie when they heard a loud thud coming from the woman's apartment.

The couple paused the movie to check on the woman after hearing further commotion.

The couple knocked on the woman's door and Vang then walked out the door carrying two bags.

The couple said Vang usually comes to the door right away, but this time he didn't.

The couple opened the door and saw the woman getting up off the floor.

The couple said this was not the first time an incident like this happened.

The officer later spoke to Vang about the incident. He denied being at the woman's residence.