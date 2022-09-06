Competency results sought for Christopher McKoy, charged in 2019 Framingham slaying

WOBURN — A Brockton man accused of killing his girlfriend nearly three years ago will return to court in November to see if the results of a competency exam are completed.

Christopher McKoy, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 20, 2019, slaying of his girlfriend, Jamia Ammons-Maddrey, 27, in her 37H Interfaith Terrace, Framingham, apartment.

McKoy was in Middlesex Superior Court for a status hearing on Wednesday, but the competency exam results were not available. He is now due back in court on Nov. 1 for a hearing to check on the status of the competency exam.

Authorities are accusing McKoy of stabbing Ammons-Maddrey to death in her apartment on Oct. 20, 2019. They say he then ran away and cut off his court-ordered GPS monitoring bracelet.

Ammons-Maddrey's body was found on Oct. 21.

More: Stabbing victim was 'trying to help him'

Authorities arrested McKoy on Oct. 22 in Boston, initially on a probation violation for a gun case in Boston. The violation was cutting off the GPS. Later that same day, McKoy was charged with murder.

Christopher McKoy is shown at his Framingham District Court arraignment in October 2019. He is charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend, Jamia Ammons-Maddrey.

During his arraignment on Oct. 24, 2019, in Framingham District Court, a court psychiatrist testified that McKoy was a diagnosed with schizophrenia and had experienced auditory hallucinations in the past. The psychiatrist said she did not believe McKoy understood the severity of the allegations or charges against him.

More: More psychiatric evaluation for murder suspect

Ammons-Maddrey was aware of McKoy's psychological issues, her brother Jayshawn Maddrey said in a 2019 interview, adding that she stayed with him longer than she wanted to because she wanted to help him. Shortly before her death, she had decided to break off the relationship.

“He knew she was going to break up with him, and that’s why he did it,” Maddrey said. "She died because she was trying to help him.

Ammons-Maddrey had moved to Framingham in 1996 and attended the Potter Elementary School and Hemenway Elementary School before moving back to Boston in 2004.

Story continues

Jamia Ammons-Maddrey was fatally stabbed in October 2019 in her Framingham apartment. Her boyfriend, Christopher McKoy, faces charges in the case.

Ammons-Maddrey was studying criminal justice at MassBay Community College in Framingham and had just enrolled in a program to become an emergency medical technician. She also worked at the Brandon School in Natick. Her brother said she loved to help people.

McKoy has been held without bail since his arrest. He is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Christopher McKoy, charged in a Framingham slaying, remains in custody