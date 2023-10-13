Competency trial for Bremerton man continues after courtroom punch

PORT ORCHARD – A competency trial in Kitsap County Superior Court for a man who interrupted court proceedings last week by punching his own attorney in the head, feet away from the jurors who had just been selected to assess his mental fitness to proceed to trial, resumed this week with state mental health professionals who interacted with the man at Western State Hospital testifying that they had found him to be not competent.

Following the courtroom assault last week, Judge Kevin Hull ordered on Monday that the man – 29-year-old James Aaron Adkison, of Bremerton – be shackled with leg and hand restraints in court, and a chair and a table have separated him and his attorney, Tom Weaver, in the courtroom. Adkison has on a handful of occasions continued to verbalize during the proceedings but has largely remained quiet.

Weaver did not ask to withdraw from the case or move for a mistrial following the incident last week and when he continued his opening statement to jurors on Monday, he likened Adkison to a child who might throw a tantrum and lash out. Weaver is seeking to show that Adkison is not fit to proceed to trial and told jurors that his client needed to be civilly committed.

“It occurred to me over this weekend that Mr. Adkison is a 3-year-old in a 29-year-old body,” Weaver said. “I can tell you the right side of my head knows he has a 29-year-old body. He can’t control his emotions, he can’t control his conduct.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Deputy prosecuting attorney Jason Ruyf has sought to highlight points of what he has described as rational and organized thinking from Adkison, including on the night of the March 2022 incident for which he was charged with a count of first-degree assault and a count of first-degree burglary and during a separate incident about a month prior in which Adkison assaulted his roommate after a negative comment the roommate made about him, as well as from reports from time he spent at Western State. Ruyf has also pointed to what he said was a pattern of Adkison sabotaging the competency evaluation process at the hospital through his actions.

“Mr. Weaver brought up the events that occurred on Thursday, as lamentable that they are, I submit to you that this is another example of Mr. Adkison pulling a fire alarm,” he told jurors during his opening statement. “You, jury, had just been seated, and we are beginning with this process, and Mr. Adkison attacks his lawyer.”

Through the end of Wednesday, jurors had heard from two state psychologists and a psychiatrist who assessed Adkison during his time at Western State in recent months, as well as from an attorney who represented him and law enforcement officers who had contact with the man.

Dr. Kayla Carson, a state psychologist who found that Adkison – who was diagnosed with "unspecified schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorder and unspecific neurodevelopmental disorder" – was not competent at the end of two competency restoration treatment periods spanning six months at the hospital, testified that she had “zero” concerns that he was malingering, a term that refers to someone exaggerating their symptoms for their own benefit. She further testified that she believed that the man was dangerous and should be referred for civil commitment.

“There’s some indications that he had lucid moments when he was at Western, but by and large, what staff were documenting, and what I observed is that he was not able to communicate in a reality-based manner, not able to stay on topic, not able to respond to questions in a relevant way, not able to communicate coherently,” Carson said. “But there were moments where he was speaking in complete sentences, there were a few things that he said that didn’t seem totally delusional or paranoid or nonsensical.”

On Tuesday, Weaver showed to jurors a note from Adkison that had been passed to him that morning. Carson reviewed the note, which she described as being “nonsensical.”

“It doesn’t make any sense why he would think that this is relevant to share with his attorney,” she said. “This is disorganized, it’s nonsensical, it’s absolutely representative of what I observed, and I think what staff are trying to describe at Western.”

Dr. Carola Rong, a state psychiatrist who said she saw Adkison about 20 times at the hospital, testified that she concurred that he was incompetent and unrestorable after the six-month period and agreed that a third restoration period for the man would not be reasonably likely to restore him to competency.

In the 2022 incident that he is charged for, Adkison was found in the bathroom of a home on Perry Avenue in Bremerton after he entered the residence, assaulted a couple who had been in bed and ran off into the house after one of residents retrieved a gun. Police reported that it appeared that the couple had been struck in the head and face with a hammer.

Jurors have viewed police body camera footage from the night of the incident that showed a group of law enforcement officers searching through the home and eventually discovering the man, without a shirt or footwear, in a tub, before taking him out to a police vehicle.

Ruyf has highlighted details from that night like shoes that were found at the bottom of stairs in the home, as well as Adkison giving law enforcement a fake name and birthdate and asking them what their probable cause was.

Bremerton police Cpl. Trevor Donnelly testified Wednesday that Adkison seemed to “lapse in and out of cohesion. He would be glazed over and not willing to receive communication or feedback back and forth on a human level and then he would switch on, and all of a sudden we were sparring with him over probable cause and giving incorrect names and dates of birth and his overall knowledge of whether he was hurt or in pain or not and then from there it would switch back off and we would see that glazed over, disconnected, unable to reach him.”

The trial is expected to continue into next week.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Competency trial for Bremerton man continues after courtroom punch