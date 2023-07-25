Competency undetermined for man accused of domestic machete attack

Jul. 24—A pretrial hearing in an attempted murder case was postponed on Monday because the defendant's competency to stand trial had not been determined.

Kyler Philip Beard, 36, of Frederick, is accused of attacking his parents in their home on Wyngate Drive, which is near U.S. 15 and South Jefferson Street.

In April, Beard was indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, and two counts of violation of a protective order — one for each of his parents, according to court documents.

The charges stem from a March 31 incident during which Beard is alleged to have severely injured his father with a machete. A statement of probable cause filed that day indicates Beard's father suffered major lacerations to his head, back, nose and left arm.

According to the statement, Beard's parents were granted an order of protection against their son in January after he purportedly threatened to "hack [them] up." Beard allegedly began planning his attack after it became clear that his parents had no intention of dropping the order, authorities have said.

In court on Monday, public defender Stephen Musselman said he could not proceed with the case until both parties have access to the results of Beard's competency evaluation.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt said she would follow up on the motion for competency evaluation, which was filed on June 14. She agreed to reschedule the pretrial hearing for Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.