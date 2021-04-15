Competing demands crimp jail space

Apr. 15—An increased demand for beds at Muskogee County/City Detention Facility prompted plans that include moving some inmates to another jail.

Sheriff Andy Simmons told Muskogee County commissioners on Monday he had 274 prisoners in custody, and the maximum capacity for his jail is 284 inmates. He transferred 10 prisoners to Haskell County to avoid an overflow situation.

A detention services agreement approved Monday by commissioners authorizes expenditures of $30 a day for each inmate transferred to Haskell County. Undersheriff Greg Martin said Haskell County was selected because Simmons has a "good working relationship and great rapport with the sheriff there."

"We have an opportunity to move inmates and relieve any possible population increase that might exceed our capacity," Martin said. "We don't like getting too close to capacity — we're not in danger of doing that — but there is a need for more space."

Martin said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines require more space than usual be provided for inmates to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus within the jail. The jail's vaccination program alleviated COVID-19 concerns to some extent, he said, but CDC guidelines remain in place.

While the pandemic restricted space, the U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma and subsequent decisions by the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals increased the need for beds at the jail. Because Congress never disestablished reservations granted by treaties to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and some similarly situated tribes, Native Americans accused of committing major crimes on reservation land must be prosecuted in federal court.

"Since Muskogee County is within both of those territories, we want to be able to accommodate them," Martin said, referencing the Muscogee and Cherokee nations and U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma. "Of course, we will always take care of our county and the city."

A detention services agreement with the Cherokee Nation was inked earlier this year. Martin said the terms of a similar agreement are being negotiated with the Muscogee Nation.

Commissioners agreed in March to join the sheriff in his search for funding opportunities that might be available for planning, designing and constructing a new jail. Simmons said earlier this month he was optimistic about those prospects.