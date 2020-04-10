You’ll never see a Porsche 911 like this again, guaranteed.

As they say, some of the greatest cars are built, not bought. This 1975 Porsche 911 Twin Turbo RSR actually began as a Porsche 911 S. Patrick Motorsports built this car up to a customer’s specifications and the result is something just beautiful in every way. This Porsche is fast, handles excellently, and has style for miles.

Competition-Capable 1975 Porsche 911 Twin Turbo RSR Screams Your Name

The project started with stripping the car to bare metal, then installing early RSR-style steel fenders at all four corners. All kinds of customizations were done to the body, including that dramatic Jabroc front spoiler, aero mirrors like those used on the Porsche 935, shaved rain gutters, center-fill hood, R-style taillights, and a ducktail spoiler.

Covering the exterior is a custom, one-off color, so you’re not going to see another car like this. But wait, there’s much more.

A stylish interior sports tan leather with custom houndstooth inserts for the seats, door panels, and dash. The color in those inserts matches the body, and so does the gauge cluster surround. A wood shift knob adds to the luxurious feel. Wool carpets punch up the plushness further. You’ll note the seats feature big bolsters and harnesses. There’s also a roll cage installed, with leather wrapped around it for greater comfort and improved aesthetics.

What started out as a 3.6-liter flat-six engine form the Porsche 964 generation has been reworked so displacement equals 3.8 liters now and there are twin plugs. There are twin turbos and a MoTeC engine management system to dial things up further. Output is a claimed 600bhp-plus. Putting that to the road is a G50 6-speed transmission, so you get to have your fun of rowing through the gears and working that third pedal. In other words, this 911 should be an absolute blast to drive just about anywhere.