He has competition in Miami but Ted Cruz wins title of Worst Cuban American in Congress | Opinion

Fabiola Santiago
We have a winner, folks, and it’s not Florida’s Marco Rubio.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, despite strong competition from Miami, wins the title of Worst Cuban American in Congress.

The Republican — who along with Rubio made history in 2016 as the first serious Cuban American contenders for the White House — has abandoned his home state in the middle of a crisis.

Millions of his constituents are suffering through a devastating winter storm that left massive power outages and people scrambling for basic needs — with no electricity, no water and freezing temperatures. President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency.

And where’s Cruz?

The anti-immigrant right-winger ran off to Mexico.

He’s living it up in Cancun at a resort with his straw bag-toting wife, Heidi, and their kids.

They were photographed at a United Airlines lounge, in the plane and at an immigration line by travelers who posted their photos on Twitter.

Imagine Florida politicians leaving after a hurricane has devastated the state and at least 20 people have died, as has happened during Texas’ snowstorm.

Not even Rubio would flee a state in such need, or...would he?

Ted Cruz & Marco Rubio aren’t the Cuban dream team

Mexico his ‘eat, pray, love moment’

Only days before the trip, hypocrite Cruz told Texans on a radio show: “I was speaking this weekend with the meteorologist expert who was saying the combination of these two storms, we could see up to 100 people lose their lives this week in Texas. So don’t risk it. Keep your family safe and just stay home and hug your kids.”

Along with all the outrage he deserves, the desertion has made Cruz, 50, the butt of jokes on the Internet.

There’s no problem with Cruz leaving, said a Democratic strategist. The problem is his returning.

Tweeted anonymous @TrashPandaFTW: “The irony that he freaks out about immigrants coming up from Mexico ruining the country but flees to Mexico when things go to shit in Texas.” He got more than 15,000 likes.

Comedian Blaire Erskine brilliantly spoofed Cruz by pretending to be his spokeswoman.

“Why can’t he have his eat, pray, love moment like everybody else can?” she said in a video posted on Twitter.

Oh, Texas, you’re as loony as Floriduh.

Maybe the senator was too tired from spreading false claims of election fraud, too worn out from inciting white supremacists to riot. Trying to overthrow a fair and democratic election can be exhausting.

All of it is vintage Cruz, the Cuban evangelist’s son whom former House Speaker John Boehner dubbed when he was running for president as “Lucifer in the flesh.”

This is the same Cruz who said he wouldn’t be “a servile puppy” to Donald Trump but then proceeded to become just that (with apologies to puppies) for four years and counting.

We could’ve all been so proud to say in Miami that two Cuban Americans made it to highest echelons in U.S. politics, but over and over again, their service as senators has been worthless.

Cruz, however, wins the prize for dereliction of basic duty to vacation, like a teenager on spring break, in a foreign beach town.

The seditious senator who fled to Cancun is the Worst Cuban American in Congress.

