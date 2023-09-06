Competitions scheduled for Perch and Pilsner Festival

Sep. 6—A cornhole tournament and a stein-holding contest will take place at Conneaut Township Park on Friday and Saturday, as part of this year's Perch and Pilsner Festival.

Terry Burr, one of the organizers of the cornhole tournament, said the event is being sponsored by the Conneaut Firefighter's Association, as a fundraiser for the Muscular Distorphy Association.

"Fire departments have always been one of the biggest donators to the Muscular Dystrophy Association," Burr said. "And with COVID, the donations went from about $22 million to about $2 million. And we're back up to roughly $8 [million], so it's a big job to get back up there again."

The fire department routinely hosted fundraisers by stopping traffic so drivers could fill a boot with money.

"With cash kind of going on the wayside, donations have been way down," he said.

The idea for the tournament came about as part of a discussion about what would be fun for people to do at the Perch and Pilsner Festival.

As of last week, 16 teams had signed up, out of a maximum of 20.

"This is our first time, so next year, if this one goes well, we'll try and do a little bit bigger and better next year," Burr said.

The event will be a single-elimination tournament, with the first 12 teams to sign up getting a bye in the first round. The cost for the event is $50 per team, and the first place team will get $100 cash, with two Chamionship Belts, and the second place team will get $50 cash.

"All proceeds are going to the MDA," Burr said.

He thanked Marcy Funeral Home, the Conneaut Eagles Lodge, CoreCivic, and JR Lumber and Building Supplies for donating money, lumber and labor for the event.

A stein-holding competition will also take place on Friday, festival organizer Jeff Raisian said.

"Sparky's Restaurant is going to come over and run that for us," he said.

The competition will be under the beer tent around 7 p.m. on Friday, Raisian said.