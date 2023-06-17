Competitive carriers attack volunteer who evacuated people from Kherson for free

A well-known volunteer who transported people from dangerous areas in the oblast for free was beaten up in Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, in a video message; Kherson Police

Quote from Prokudin: "Yesterday, a well-known volunteer who transported people from dangerous areas of the Kherson Oblast for free was beaten up. They beat him viciously, attacking simultaneously, until he fell down, and [they] continued to kick him.

The attackers have already been identified. They are making money on passenger transport, taking advantage of the grief that our people have suffered during the Russian aggression. The police are dealing with the attackers, and criminal proceedings have been registered under Article 296.2 (hooliganism)."

Details: Prokudin stressed that the evacuation from Kherson Oblast is free of charge. He urged residents not to pay those who benefit from people's grief.

The Head of the Oblast Military Administration also posted a video of the volunteer being beaten up.

At the same time, the Kherson police reported that the volunteer was beaten in Kherson near the bus station.

The police found the information while monitoring local news.

"During the verification of the information, investigators of the Kherson District Police Department found that yesterday, 16 June, at about 16:00, a 42-year-old resident of the regional centre arrived with passengers at the intercity bus station. There, he was approached by a 35-year-old previously convicted resident of Kherson and another unknown man. A conflict broke out between the men over passenger transportation, which escalated into a car chase and a fight," the statement said.

The police noted that a few hours after the incident, the victim went to the hospital on his own, where he was diagnosed with multiple bruises on his head and body, and a bruised lower jaw joint.

At the same time, the man refused to write a statement on the fact of his beating. However, the police registered a criminal case.

