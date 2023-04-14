Competitive pay remains high priority in proposed Nashville public schools budget

The 2023-24 Nashville schools budget proposal is now in the hands of Mayor John Cooper after the school board unanimously approved it Tuesday.

Competitive pay for administrators and rewarding longtime teachers were among the proposed strategies, along with a plan to address the growing need for substitute teachers.

The budget is aspirational, meaning there are proposed items that may not be ultimately funded. Here's a look at what it includes.

The Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools Board of Education meets on April 13, 2021.

The baseline

The proposed 2023-24 budget includes a baseline for maintaining the status quo for Metro Nashville Public Schools, with a roughly 5% increase for inflation. That comes out to just over $1.1 billion — an increase of around $55 million from the 2022-23 fiscal year. The baseline number includes things like operating expenses, step increases and cost-of-living adjustments to pay, and charter school costs, among others.

Competitive pay for administrators, longevity pay

The proposed budget also noted several additional costs, including $5.9 million for an administrative pay plan, aimed at boosting pay for and retaining school leaders. Nearly $1.9 million was also included for recruitment incentives for new employees.

Around $1.5 million was earmarked for longevity pay, which would reward longtime staff who are at the top of their step-increase scale.

“Experience is priceless, but in our profession, it’s very underappreciated," teacher Recia Brown said during the public comment portion of Tuesday's meeting.

Board member Emily Masters later echoed concerns over longevity pay and shared an example of two teachers who had the same education level and were at 21 and 31 years of service with MNPS. The one who had been there 31 years only makes $700 more than the one who'd been there 21, she said.

New strategies

The proposed budget mapped out several new strategies, including a $12 million budget for classroom associates. Classroom associates work for a school in general assistant roles and can also fill in as substitute teachers.

According to MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted, the idea is to have someone already familiar with the students and the school who can support teachers.

Other big-ticket items in the new strategies include around $11 million for student success centers, $5.1 million to reduce counselor-to-student ratios, $2.4 million for college and career readiness and advanced academics, and $700,000 for visual and performing arts. The budget also included just over $1 million for family engagement specialists who would work to connect with communities around schools and encourage enrollment.

A look ahead as federal COVID-19 dollars run out

The budget proposal also highlighted several federal funding measures are set to run out by the end of the next fiscal year, which wraps up in summer 2024. To continue the programs the funding helped create or expand, MNPS would need to up its budget or find new grants and aid. A large chunk of that money came through three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding for MNPS totaling $425 million.

The district invested ESSER funds into things like tutoring, summer learning programs, reading support, mental health resources, teacher bonuses, laptops for students and staff, and putting school nurses on every campus, among others.

The proposed costs listed in the budget to sustain the programs listed totaled around $55 million annually.

What's next

Cooper will present the budget to the Nashville Metro Council by April 30. After that the council will hold budget hearings before ultimately voting on the budget by the end of June. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

See the proposed MNPS budget for yourself

MNPS Proposed Budget FY 23-24 by USA TODAY Network on Scribd

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville schools: Competitive pay high priority for 2023-24 budget