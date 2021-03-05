Competitive Texas power market hindered winter storm prep - Shell

FILE PHOTO: A neighborhood experiences a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos
Laura Sanicola
·1 min read

By Laura Sanicola

(Reuters) - Arguments that Texas should have "winterized" its electricity generators in anticipation of rare, inclement weather ignore the competitive nature of the Lone Star State's power system, a Royal Dutch Shell Plc executive said on Friday at an energy conference.

A February winter-storm surge in demand saddled the companies that sell, transmit and generate electricity in the state with about $47 billion in costs, whilst cutting power, heat and water to 4.3 million and causing dozens of deaths.

After a similar weather event in 2011, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recommended generators winterize facilities, but the U.S. energy regulator's recommendations were not adopted.

"It's not that easy, it's not the requirement and it's a very competitive power market," Shell's Integrated Gas & New Energies Director Maarten Wetselaar said at IHS Markit's CERAWeek conference.

There is less incentive to winterize equipment if competitors do not do so, he said.

"It was a once-in-a-generation event and clearly Texas infrastructure had not been prepared for it," Wetselaar said.

His comments echoed those made by FERC Chair Richard Glick on Thursday that generators will not voluntarily weatherize their equipment if its competitors do not follow suit.

"It will put them at a disadvantage,” Glick said at the conference.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Boris Johnson is cutting nurses' pay in real-terms after telling them 'we owe you more than words can say'

    Nurses said the pay review awarded by Boris Johnson's government would amount to only an extra £3.50 a week.

  • Historic winter storm in Texas causes major economic loss

    The winter storm that swept through the state of Texas causing historic cold spells and power outages were estimated by AccuWeather to have caused $155 billion in economic loss.

  • Goldman poised to make $200 million profit off Texas deep freeze: Bloomberg News

    Goldman did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Bloomberg reported that while the bank could make $200 million on paper, the actual profits collected are likely to be less, as regulators and consumers intervene with legal challenges in the aftermath of the energy crisis and some companies go bankrupt. Bank of America also stands to make hundreds of millions of dollars from trades related to Texas's energy market, the Financial Times reported Friday.

  • Chancellor Rishi Sunak criticised over lack of NHS and social care spending

    2021 Budget offers ‘little hope’ to ‘bruised’ social care sector, says former health secretary Jeremy Hunt

  • India’s Government and Supreme Court Send Conflicting Messages About Streaming Regulation

    The already muddy waters around censorship of streaming content in India grew murkier on Friday with the country’s Minister for Information & Broadcasting and the Supreme Court sending out diametrically opposite messages. Controversy erupted in recent days over Amazon Prime Video India original series “Tandav,” which caused offence to some Hindus, forcing the streamer to […]

  • Deep Basin Fund Returns Capital Citing ‘Dangerous’ Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy hedge fund Deep Basin Capital LP is returning capital to investors after retail traders drove market volatility to extreme levels, hitting some of the fund’s positions, according a letter to investors reviewed by Bloomberg News.“I do not believe that risk markets are functioning properly and am deeply concerned about the immediate investment climate,” Matthew J. Smith, managing partner of the Stamford, Connecticut-based fund, wrote in the letter.“Further, the market structure has changed and become more dangerous in ways that at this point are difficult to quantify and understand, and I cannot fully study these changes while taking risk with partner capital,” he wrote.The fund fell 1% in 2020 and another 2.7% in the first two months of this year, according to a person familiar with its performance. “Long before the Gamestop fiasco raised broad awareness of the impact of retail investors on the stock market, we witnessed an escalating retail presence and extreme behavior in energy stocks starting in April 2020,” Smith wrote.“Since then, and with increased regularity, we have seen volumes associated with retail flows exceed 50% of the daily trading in equities and equity options in a growing number of our stocks”Hedge funds have struggled to make money for much of the last decade as equity markets surged, and there have been more hedge funds closures than launches since 2014, according to Hedge Fund Research. During the first three quarters of 2020, 619 funds shut compared with 364 that opened.Melvin, MaplelaneStock rallies driven by retail investors caused even greater pain for some short sellers this year, with funds like Melvin Capital Management and Maplelane Capital losing billions during January’s GameStop Corp. short squeeze. Melvin made up for some of its losses after gaining 22% in February.A spokesperson for Deep Basin declined to comment. Deep Basin counted among its holdings put options on retail trader darlings like Plug Power Inc. and Tesla Inc., according to the fund’s fourth-quarter disclosure. Armed with cash, retail traders crowded into obscure companies like Ring Energy, sending call-option volume soaring for the tiny producer.‘Tectonic Shift’Smith cited a shift in the market’s ability to tolerate short selling as one reason for liquidating the fund, writing that in recent weeks “we have witnessed a tectonic shift in the market’s ability to short anything.” Agencies that are tasked with regulating the market have also turned it into “a levered casino.”The majority of partners’ capital should be returned by mid-April, and while most of the fund’s risk has been reduced, it remains 20% gross exposed and will be reduced passively during March.(Adds fund performance in fourth paragraph and manager quote in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WHO, SII Warn Of Raw Materials Shortage For COVID-19 Shots, Cites US Law As 'Serious' Limit:' Bloomberg

    The head of Serum Institute of India (SII) and the World Health Organization’s chief scientist said that COVID-19 vaccine makers are amid a global shortage of the raw materials to manufacture the shots, Bloomberg reported. SII’s CEO Adar Poonawalla told a World Bank panel that a U.S. law blocking the export of certain key items, including bags and filters, will likely cause serious bottlenecks. WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan also added that there is a shortfall of required vials, glass, plastic, and stoppers. SII, the largest vaccine maker, is licensed to produce COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX). Those supply disruption concerns have cropped up after the Biden administration announced plans to use the Defense Production Act to boost supplies needed for Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) vaccines. “There is a shortage of materials, of products that you need for the manufacturing of vaccines,” said Swaminathan. “This is where again you need global agreement and coordination not to do export bans.” Last month, Financial times discussed vaccine manufacturers’ struggle to secure supplies of giant plastic bags used in bioreactors that mix pharmaceutical ingredients, thus creating a bottleneck, resulting in more vaccine rollout delays. WHO will hold meetings on Monday and Tuesday next week to discuss these issues. Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.3% at $34.31 in premarket trading on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTakeda Seeks Approval For Moderna's COVID-19 Shot In JapanNovartis Lends Support To Manufacture CureVac's COVID-19 Shots© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil and Gas Investors Need to Start Asking Tough Questions

    The Saudi oil minister who is said to have masterminded the oil crisis of 1973 died last week. While the price of oil is now back to pre-lockdown levels, last month Standard & Poor’s put 13 oil companies on downgrade watch, citing profitability concerns to the oil and gas industry, in part driven by the green energy push. It comes on the heels of 46 bankruptcies in 2020, including the multi-billion dollar failures of Chesapeake Energy, Ultra Petroleum, and Unit Corporation.

  • Gold prices end below $1,700 as markets weigh hot February U.S. jobs report

    Gold futures end below the key $1,700 mark, with prices posting a third straight weekly loss, as the U.S. dollar index touched its highest level in over three months and U.S. Treasury yields briefly topped 1.6% .

  • Cryptocurrency trading volumes spike 17% in February: CryptoCompare

    Cryptocurrency trading volumes soared by 17% last month in the wake of Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin bet, with larger exchanges taking a growing share of the overall volumes, data showed on Friday. Trading volumes jumped to $2.7 trillion in February, with volumes at major exchanges jumping over 35% to $2.4 trillion, researcher CryptoCompare said. Smaller exchanges saw volumes slump by 36% to $381 billion, suggesting growing consolidation of trading at larger venues.

  • Jalen Ramsey: Deshaun Watson is “extremely serious” about not playing for Texans again

    Multiple reports and accounts have emerged since the end of the 2020 regular season indicating that quarterback Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston. More and more reports and accounts indicate that he’ll never play for the Texans again. Along the way, no one has said, reported, or suggested that Watson is merely bluffing or posturing. [more]

  • NFL’s TV Negotiations Turn Into New Front in Streaming Wars

    (Bloomberg) -- Negotiations over broadcast rights to National Football League games -- long seen as the biggest prize in television -- have become yet another extension of the streaming wars.As media titans such as Walt Disney Co. and Comcast Corp. hammer out deals to show games on their TV networks, they’re seeking new ways to add NFL action to their streaming platforms as well. Amazon.com Inc., meanwhile, is getting more ambitious about using NFL games to attract users to its Prime Video service, according to people familiar with the company’s thinking.Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek said this week that all future sports deals will prioritize ESPN+, its $6-a-month streaming service. Comcast’s Peacock and ViacomCBS Inc.’s Paramount+ are also expected to gain the rights to more NFL matchups. Media giants are planning for a future when online viewing rules the day.“We’re steering as many rights as possible toward ESPN+,” Chapek said.Networks and pay-TV providers, such as DirecTV, have long relied on the NFL and other live sports to keep customers from cutting the cord. So it will be a twist if the league’s latest agreements hasten the shift to a streaming world.NBC, Fox, and CBS are looking at paying as much as double their current fees, or about $2 billion each a year for rights to the Sunday packages, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That’s because they are the most popular-sports programming at those networks, accounting for 30% to 57% of their sports viewing.The most striking turn of events could be the package Amazon wins. Currently, the company shares the rights to Thursday night games with Fox and the NFL Network. Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said at a Morgan Stanley conference Thursday that while talks with the league are ongoing, his company will “most likely” give up its Thursday package and keep its Sunday afternoon games as the costs of the rights climb.Amazon’s video-streaming business has become a significant competitor to Netflix Inc. The company will spend $9 billion on shows and movies this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, and executives often tell investors that customers who watch Prime shows spend more on its shopping site.Big Media PropertiesAmazon executives see live sports as a way to help the streaming service stand out in a crowded field, according to the people with knowledge of the matter. The company is seeking big recognizable media franchises that can draw customers and keep them loyal, they said. That’s why it spent $250 million on the rights to “The Lord of the Rings” for a TV series. The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Amazon wants to carry some Thursday games exclusively on Prime Video, potentially increasing their appeal.A bigger role for the internet giant will likely accelerate trends already happening in traditional TV viewing, said Rich Greenfield, an analyst with LightShed Partners.“Amazon Prime taking over Thursday Night Football is a watershed moment in TV history,” he said in a note Thursday. It will “undoubtedly accelerate the demise” of traditional linear TV and cable bundles, he said.Amazon could help set off a chain reaction. With more games on Prime Video, fans will be more likely to cut the cord. Broadcasters then may not be able to demand the same kind of fees from cable providers -- or the same rates from advertisers.It also means broadcasters will be less able to count on using large football audiences to promote their dramas, comedies and other programs.“It is one less reason to be in the TV ecosystem,” Greenfield said.The rise of streaming is already forcing companies to rethink their channel lineups. Comcast aired an NFL wild card game on its new Peacock streaming service in January, shortly before the company announced it was shutting down its NBCSN cable sports network.“We’re looking at every sports relationship we’re doing to have a streaming aspect to it,” Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said Wednesday at the Morgan Stanley event. The Premier League, golf and WWE are all on Peacock, as are the Olympics slated for this summer, he noted.Paramount+ PushSpreading sports around to streaming platforms provides a way to justify the soaring costs of rights. And games help drive new subscribers to the services. As part of the shift online, the NFL also has been seeking a digital partner for its popular Sunday Ticket package.ViacomCBS, which introduced its rebranded Paramount+ streaming platform on Thursday, plans to offer NFL games in that service’s basic $5-a-month tier.“We found it is an effective piece of programming to have from a subscriber-acquisition standpoint,” ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said of the NFL. “I’m confident we’ll be in business with them for a long time.”The online components will further efforts to offer more customized viewing experiences to fans. Disney, for example, offered multiple ways to follow its NFL wild card game in January, on both traditional and online networks.The coverage included the Spanish-language announcers on ESPN Deportes and teen TV stars on its Freeform cable network. ESPN.com offered nine different camera angles, and a special edition of “Between the Lines” on ESPN+ featured additional game analysis and betting odds.That’s why negotiating online rights is critical, Chapek said this week at the Morgan Stanley conference.“We won’t contemplate rights deals going forward that don’t envision ESPN+ being a major player,” he said.(Updates with projected costs in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Square Is Joining Forces With Jay-Z in Music Streaming. Wall Street Isn’t Impressed.

    Square's acquisition of Jay-Z's music streaming service, Tidal, isn't stopping a sharp slide in the payments app's stock.

  • 'I'll believe it when I see it' - Saudi Arabia doubts oil recovery and keeps taps tight

    This week's surprise decision by Saudi Arabia and other top oil producers to broadly stick with output cuts despite rising crude prices was influenced by events in an unexpected place - Italy. "Take a look at what is happening in Milan today," Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud told a news conference on Thursday after a meeting of OPEC and its allies. Restrictions on movement destroyed up to a fifth of oil demand last year and led OPEC and its allies - known as OPEC+ - to make record output cuts.

  • Vertex Stock Fell After a Setback on a New Drug. It’s an Opportunity for Investors.

    Then, in mid-October, the biotech company canceled development of a once-promising drug after trial results disappointed. Despite the slide in the stock, little has actually changed for Vertex’s business. Vertex (ticker: VRTX) is a powerhouse in cystic fibrosis treatment, selling $6.2 billion worth of such drugs in 2020.

  • Queen Elizabeth Unexpectedly Gets Two New Corgis to Keep Her Company at Windsor Castle

    It was thought that the monarch, 94, didn't want to get any new dogs

  • Texas Regulators Decline to Reprice $16 Billion Market ‘Error’

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas regulators declined to rescind $16 billion in alleged overcharges for electricity during last month’s blackouts, leaving the state’s power market facing a potential financial crisis.“Decisions were made about these prices in real time based, on information available to everybody,” said Arthur D’Andrea, chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas during a meeting Friday. “It is nearly impossible to unscramble this sort of egg.”The state’s independent market monitor had recommended that $16 billion in charges be reversed, saying that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, overpriced power for two days during the crisis.Retroactively adjusting those prices could have offered sweeping relief to companies facing astronomical bills in the wake of the grid emergency. With many generators crippled by the cold, electricity prices skyrocketed, squeezing anyone who had to buy power on the wholesale market. The grid operator now faces a $2.5 billion shortfall as more than a dozen companies face default. At least one utility has already filed for bankruptcy.While utility commissioners didn’t close the door repricing in the future, they didn’t embrace the idea.“Repricing the energy -- I would be more inclined to say we’re not going to do that,” said Commissioner Shelly Botkin. D’Andrea agreed, adding, “It looks like you’re protecting consumers. I promise you’re not.”The commission also declined to vote on a request to retroactively adjust the price of certain grid services during the emergency, a move that would have offered relief to distressed companied and potentially saved consumers $2 billion, according to the market monitor. So-called ancillary services, which help maintain the flow of electricity on the system, jumped above $20,000 a megawatt-hour during the crisis. Retail electricity providers and others had asked for those charges to be capped at $9,000.Texas’s biggest power generators have generally opposed any kind of repricing. But ahead of Friday’s meeting, Vistra Corp. told regulators in a filing that energy prices on Feb. 18 and 19 -- the days after the rolling outages ended -- should be changed “to an equitable calculation of the market clearing price.”“Vistra continues to believe that the Commission should not take an arbitrary, piecemeal approach to repricing,” the company said in its filing. “But acting without allowing all market participants to engage is likely to create another set of parties that will be adversely affected by the new pricing structure.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

    Rep. Eric Swalwell, who served as a House manager in Donald Trump’s last impeachment trial, filed a lawsuit Friday against the former president, his son, lawyer and a Republican congressman whose actions he charges led to January’s insurrection. The California Democrat’s suit, filed in federal court in Washington, alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress. It follows a similar suit filed by Rep. Bennie Thompson last month in an attempt to hold the former president accountable in some way for his actions Jan. 6, following his Senate acquittal.

  • Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee indicted for cryptocurrency fraud: U.S. officials

    John McAfee, the antivirus software pioneer whose former company still bears his name, has been indicted on fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges stemming from two cryptocurrency schemes, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday. from startup businesses to promote initial coin offerings.

  • Attorney blames football-induced head trauma after former NFL player was sentenced for rapes and other sex crimes

    Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple sexual assault charges. His Attorney blamed football induced head trauma for his client's actions.