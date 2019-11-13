This Is How You Complain to a Company — and Get Results

We've all encountered bad customer service, faulty products and less-than-spectacular dining experiences.

Furiously letting the issue go is not a productive option. But contacting the company to get the problem fixed can take some effort and strategy.

In today’s web-based world, crafting a proper complaint and submitting it online is often the most efficient and effective way to see results. Here's how to get it done.

1. Collect your thoughts and concerns

GaudiLab / Shutterstock

Calm down and plan a strategy

More

One of the biggest mistakes dissatisfied consumers make is getting upset and lodging complaints when they’re emotional. Although you may get a manager’s attention with an angry rant, you’re likely to get better results if you lodge a clear and detailed complaint.

So, before you shoot off a hotheaded email, take a moment to calm down and collect yourself.

During this cool-down period, make a list of what your expectations were and how the business failed to satisfy them. You might ask a friend for an honest assessment of the situation. A little input can help you narrow down and clarify what you want to say.

2. Send a clear message

Flamingo Images / Shutterstock

Write a clear and concise email

More

Avoid the temptation to treat your complaint like a legal brief. If you create a highly detailed narrative longer than a paragraph or two, you risk losing your audience.

Keep your first paragraph fairly short. Use it as your hook — this is often the only part of the communication that will be read. Make sure you put in the basic information: your name, order number, date, place and time, and a concise sentence introducing your problem.

In a new paragraph, add details about your major gripes. What were you expecting, and how did the company fail you? Highlight the most vital concerns, and briefly explain why your experience was unacceptable.

3. 'Sandwich' your complaint

sylv1rob1 / Shutterstock

It's as simple as using the sandwich method

More