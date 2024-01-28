Complain about President Biden’s age all you want – true statesmanship is timeless

President Joe Biden speaks at FlexLTD in West Columbia, S.C., last July. Biden announced that private companies along with Flex LTD have committed over $500 billion to support manufacturing and clean energy initiatives across the U.S. as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Much has been said about President Joe Biden’s age, although he isn’t the eldest among many top world leaders (including Pope Francis) and is not much older than his rival. With age comes experience and maturity. Never have we had a president with more experience in government and international affairs than Biden.

Even with a slim majority in the Senate and a Republican majority in the House of Representatives, he has been able to negotiate the passage of major legislation that improves the lives of all Americans.

These legislative accomplishments have taken the country from a desperate situation after the pandemic to enormous and steady growth today, including a huge reduction in inflation from 7% in 2020-21 to 3.1% today and falling. This growth and inflation reduction was brought about by major pieces of legislation that produced jobs.

The American Rescue Plan brought immediate relief early in the presidency by giving low-to-medium income families a stipend to help with necessities like rent and groceries, extended unemployment benefits and child tax credits while giving grants and loans to small businesses.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill of 2021-22 led to a massive increase in road, bridges, rail, power, water and internet projects that created jobs, like the WPA projects that led the country out of the Great Depression that began in 1929. The CHIPS act brought semiconductor research and production to reassert American dominance from foreign companies that impede U.S. growth.

All these bills cleared the pipeline to reduce overseas dependence.

The Inflation Reduction Act promotes production of certain goods and reduces the cost of prescription medication and includes climate initiatives, increase in corporate taxes and puts a $2,000 cap on prescription drugs for seniors. Biden even negotiated the largest gun safety bill to pass Congress in 30 years.

All these initiatives stopped the economic slide caused by the pandemic and led to an enormous increase in jobs with a very low unemployment rate. Now we are finally seeing wage growth faster than inflation. It took fantastic patience and judgment to bring all these initiatives to maturity, particularly in this hyper-partisan political environment.

Admittedly, housing costs, insurance and some goods are still too expensive, but with this boom in housing construction and reduction in interest rates (without a recession) some of these pressures may ease.

Age allows one to reflect on America's 200 years of struggle to preserve freedom and democracy from becoming an independent nation to stopping the forces that sought to overpower the world during World War I, World War ll, Korea, Hungary, terrorist states and now Ukraine. We must hope that future leaders have the maturity to reject partisan and personal ambitions for the sake of democracy.

As I approach my 80th decade I walk slower on my 2-mile walk, but still bike and play pickleball. With more time on my hands, I’m able to keep up with national and international events. My mind is sharp and with the added maturity, I can deliberate on both sides of issues.

I can look beyond Biden’s speech impediment and occasional gaffes to see a statesman who has dedicated his life of service to protect and defend the Constitution.

Lucian DeNicola, M.D., Fort Caroline

