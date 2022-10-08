Complaint: 17-year-old faces charges from Tri-State Fair shooting

According to a criminal complaint, it is believed that Eleazar Suarez, 17, knowingly shot volunteer firefighter Brady Carroll and Deputy William Snyder with a 9mm firearm at the fair shooting incident last month.

On Sept. 19, during the Tri-State Fair operations, the officers were were there to provide medical care, security, and to respond to any emergency situations. Suarez and another man got into a physical altercation, leading law enforcement to respond. Suarez then began running from the scene. As responders were closing in on the suspect, Carroll saw Suarez raising a firearm and begin firing the weapon.

Thousands attend the Tri-State Fair Tuesday evening as the Potter County Sheriff Office watches over them at the Tri-State fairgrounds.

Body cam footage from another officer showed the defendant firing at both Deputy Snyder and Carroll, both being struck and sustaining injuries. Deputies returned fire, striking Suarez. A 9mm firearm was recovered at the time. The ammunition from Deputy Snyder's ballistic vest matched that of the defendant's firearm.

Eleazar was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Security runs metal detectors over everyone as they enter the Tri-State Fair Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds.

The other officers involved, Snyder, Sgt. Eric Hooker and Deputy David Deleon who returned fire, striking Salazar, were cleared by a grand jury of any charges or wrongdoing.

On Sept. 19, four people were injured in the shooting at the Tri-State Fairgrounds including the suspect and the two first responders, who were treated and released after they were taken to the hospital with injuries from the incident.

