Complaint against Stow judge will be heard in April

Judge Kim Hoover

A formal hearing in the case of a judge accused of using illegal and coercive tactics to force unrepresented criminal defendants to pay their fines and costs will take place in the spring.

Stow Municipal Court Judge Kim R. Hoover has denied violating judicial guidelines in the cases of 12 defendants listed in a misconduct complaint filed against him by the Ohio Office of Disciplinary Counsel. The complaint was certified to the state Board of Professional Conduct on Dec. 6, after which Hoover told the Beacon Journal he had not acted improperly and looked forward to a complete hearing on the issues.

A three-member panel of the Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court of Ohio is scheduled to hear Hoover's case April 18 and 19 in the Moyer Judicial Center in Columbus.

Lima attorney Robert B. Fitzgerald, Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge John W. Wise and retired Lake County Judge Joseph Gibson will serve on the panel.

A status conference will be conducted by the chair of the panel March 3.

The Stow Municipal Court serves 16 communities in northern Summit County: Boston Heights, Boston Township, Cuyahoga Falls, Hudson, Macedonia, Munroe Falls, Northfield, Northfield Center Township, Peninsula, Reminderville, Sagamore Hills, Silver Lake, Stow, Tallmadge, Twinsburg and Twinsburg Township.

