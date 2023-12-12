Complaint alleges domestic violence preceded shooting near downtown

Dec. 11—An Española man accused of shooting and wounding a woman in Santa Fe over the weekend remained at large Monday.

Nathan Christopher Ludlow Warner, 32, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, shooting from a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Police were dispatched Saturday to an Allsup's gas station on North Guadalupe Street to help the victim, but an arrest warrant affidavit alleges the shooting took place on a residential street near downtown.

The woman, who was struck by a bullet in her left shoulder, told police she was Warner's girlfriend, according to the affidavit. Police stated in a news release the woman was in stable condition after being taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman told police she left Warner that day after he had strangled her the previous night, the affidavit states. She said she did not report the previous abuse to police but had driven to Santa Fe on Saturday to check into a women's shelter.

She told police Warner called her that day and threatened to kill her family and "shoot up the Plaza" if she did not meet up with him, the affidavit states.

They arranged to meet at the intersection of Piñon Drive and Vera Drive, according to the affidavit. The location sits in a residential neighborhood northwest of the Plaza.

The woman told police Warner, who was on foot, began shooting at her as she drove up to the intersection, the affidavit states. A responding police officer met the woman at the gas station, noting bullet holes in her vehicle's windshield, roof and doors.

The woman told police Warner had threatened to kill her in the past, the officer wrote in the affidavit.

Warner has been convicted of at least three violent crimes in New Mexico in recent years, including armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner.

In 2015, Warner was convicted of aggravated battery and false imprisonment in Otero County after a woman said he strangled her six times when she attempted to leave his home.

Anyone with information on Warner's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Santa Fe police dispatch at 504-428-3710.