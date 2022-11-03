Complaint alleges off-duty arrest by Pueblo County Sheriff candidate was 'political ploy'

A viral video showing Pueblo County Sheriff candidate Joey Musso holding down an alleged shoplifting suspect after an apparent off-duty arrest has led to a complaint filed against the deputy.

The video, which was posted to the Facebook page of Puebloan Luke Wodiuk and had amassed more than 15,000 views as of Thursday, begins moments after the alleged suspect was taken down and shows Musso lecturing the man. "This is why the prices keep increasing," he says to the pinned suspect. "You're only hurting everyone else around you."

Musso then takes the suspect's information as another man holds him down, commenting "they (Lowe's employees) can't stop you but we can."

The two men can be seen searching the suspect and finding an EBT card the suspect stated belonged to someone else, and that he "found." In Wodiuk's post, he said Musso hogtied the suspect's legs. That part of the arrest is not shown in the video, but the man is later shown in the video with what appears to be a zip tie around his legs.

A Pueblo police officer eventually arrives, commenting "Good job, fellas," to the two men. Musso replies: "Just vote for me, OK?"

In his own Facebook post the following day, Musso shared the video, saying: "Well here’s the video that surfaced of me yesterday. Preventing the theft is the right thing to do. As your Sheriff, I will be a WORKING Sheriff, meaning I will be in the field with the Deputies taking back our community."

Musso did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Chieftain.

Pueblo Police Department spokesperson Meagan Chapman said the suspect was arrested, cited and released.

But a complaint following the takedown, which was not captured in the video, alleges misconduct in the course of the off-duty arrest.

"We received a complaint from a female citizen that went to our office of professional standards," said Undersheriff Steve Bryant. "The young lady alleges that one of her family members was choked and possibly struck at a local Lowe's. She's alleging that this was a political ploy on the off-duty deputy's part to gain votes."

An inspector for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation. If any policy violations or criminality is found, Bryant said, the investigation will be referred to an outside agency such as the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, due to the "sensitivity of the campaign season."

