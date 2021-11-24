Complaint alleges Santa Fe Walmart manager was stabbed escorting disruptive man from store

Nov. 24—A Santa Fe man was charged with aggravated battery after being accused of stabbing the general manager at a local Walmart on Monday afternoon.

Donaven Vanwijkweijer, 24, was charged Tuesday with aggravated battery and three counts of resisting arrest after he was accused of creating a volatile incident at the Walmart at 3251 Cerrillos Road, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Witnesses told police Vanwijkweijer was seen outside the Murphy's Express convenience store outside the Walmart at about 2 p.m., threatening people with a pocket knife, the complaint said. Santa Fe police were dispatched to the Walmart about two hours later after callers said Vanwijkweijer stabbed an employee at the store.

When officers arrived, they were told by several witnesses a man, later identified as Vanwijkweijer, had been inside the store "cussing at himself" and "punching meat merchandise," the complaint said.

According to the complaint, as several employees, including the general manager, attempted to escort the man out of the store, he lunged at the general manager and stabbed him with a knife that had been in his pocket. Vanwijkweijer then discarded the weapon before running out of the store.

Police located the suspect fleeing on foot toward a Walgreens parking lot across Cerrillos Road, the complaint said. After dispatching a K9 unit, police arrested Vanwijkweijer.

The manager sustained two puncture wounds to his chest and was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, according to the complaint. He was able to identify Vanwijkweijer as the man who stabbed him from a photo lineup shown to him by police.

Vanwijkweijer was booked into the Santa Fe County jail, where on Tuesday he was being held without bond.