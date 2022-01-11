Complaint asking Evers to remove Milwaukee DA Chisholm fails to meet standards to begin process, attorney says

Gov. Tony Evers, left, and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, right

MADISON - A complaint filed by seven Wisconsin residents asking Gov. Tony Evers to remove Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm over the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack does not meet standards required by state law to begin the removal process, according to an analysis by an attorney Evers hired in December.

Orville Seymer of Franklin and a group of residents who pledged they were taxpayers of Milwaukee County filed a complaint on Dec. 17 with Evers seeking Chisholm's removal after one his prosecutors recommended a $1,000 bail for Darrell Brooks, which was posted just days before Brooks drove his 3,000-pound SUV through the parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

Evers hired Madison attorney Matthew Fleming on Dec. 23, Evers' spokeswoman said Tuesday, who determined the complaint was not filed properly in order to trigger the removal process.

"In the event of new, additional facts, concerns, or complaints raised, the governor will give that information full consideration and review to protect public safety and keep our communities safe," Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said by email.

Under state law, a governor may remove an elected district attorney for "inefficiency, neglect of duty, official misconduct, or malfeasance in office."

Fleming said in a memo dated Jan. 11 that among its deficiencies, the complaint failed to define how Chisholm neglected his duties, did not include complete notary certificates, and needed proper documentation, attribution and pledges of accuracy.

He said, "the Petition seems to claim that the fact these tragedies occurred is all the evidence necessary to conclude that cause for removal exists. While I would not conclude that an officer is never responsible for the actions of subordinates, I see no support in the statutes or case-law that cause for removal can be found without findings relating to specific conduct, relevant to the statutory standard, on the part of the officer subject to removal."

The bail in the Brooks case, which Chisholm called inappropriately low given Brooks' history, was set in a case involving Brooks allegedly running over a woman with the same vehicle he later used to run over more than 60 people in the Nov. 21 attack in Waukesha.

Chisholm said the bail amount was recommended by an early career prosecutor in the middle of a jury trial with two dozen felony cases to review.

The assigned prosecutor, whom Chisholm did not name but is listed in court records as Michelle Grasso, looked at Brooks' most recently posted bail — $500 — and doubled it, Chisholm said. She did not have access to the risk assessment prepared for the case when she made that decision because it had not yet been uploaded to the case management system, he said.

A Journal Sentinel analysis of similar open cases charged this year found Brooks' bail was considerably lower than the median of $5,000.

"Concluding that neglect of duty has been properly alleged in this Petition is particularly perilous since there are a variety of factors that could have contributed to persons being released on bail that have nothing to do with the district attorney’s office or its bail recommendations. Bail is ultimately set by a judge or court commissioner, not the prosecutor," Fleming wrote in the Tuesday memo.

"A prosecutor also relies on other agencies, particularly law enforcement, to provide information supporting charges and bail requests. Nor are bail determinations typically made based solely on a single sentence description of the offense as these incidents are presented in the Petition, but rather a variety of factors analyzed in a highly discretionary manner. Without more, the Petition fails to establish neglect of duty or any other 'cause' for Mr. Chisholm’s removal from office."

Republicans press for Chisholm's removal

The attorney's findings were released the same day Milwaukee and state officials pressed Evers to remove Chisholm.

Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, in a virtual press conference, blasted Evers for not acting on removing Chisholm.

"He didn't have trouble making comments last year when we saw what was going on in Kenosha, Racine and other areas around the state — he had plenty to say. But now that we have, you know, innocent victims of a completely preventable crime that happened out here in Waukesha and all of a sudden there's total silence," Sanfelippo said in an event hosted by conservative group Empower Wisconsin.

"I think it's just telling of the governor's position on all of this. You see more sympathy for criminals coming out of this governor, and this district attorney."

Seymer said the group was filing the complaint to prevent similarly low bail recommendations in future cases involving violent offenders like Brooks.

"... as witnessed in Waukesha last month, the devastation resulting from Chisholm's dereliction of duty to protect the public has reached outside the borders of Milwaukee County," the complaint says.

The complaint was signed by Seymer and six people who did not list their addresses. Seymer has long been affiliated with group Citizens for Responsible Government that arose from the Milwaukee County pension scandal.

In a Dec. 1 letter to Chisholm, Evers asked Chisholm to "address apparent failings that occurred in this case" and ensure Chisholm's internal review is impartial and transparent.

"While this bond recommendation might have been a deviation from office policy and the risk assessments available at the time, the state deserves clear, comprehensive assurances that bail recommendations made by your office in the future will not compromise community safety," Evers wrote.

