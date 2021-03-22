Complaint: Bradford couple accused in Capitol riot captured on video inside

Mar. 22—A criminal complaint filed in the case against a Bradford couple accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during rioting on Jan. 6 says they were captured multiple times on surveillance video and they posted on social media about taking part in the event.

Brandon and Stephanie Miller are charged in U.S District Court with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The riot and breach of the U.S. Capitol took place as Congress attempted to certify the presidential election for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The criminal complaint filed in the case says that investigators sought information from Facebook of any Facebook live videos that were uploaded from inside the Capitol that day and found that one account under the name "Brandon Miller" had a video about being at the Capitol.

Messages to their defense attorneys Monday by the Dayton Daily News were not answered.

"Both Millers' Facebook accounts contained multiple posts and conversations related to their entry into the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021," the criminal complaint says.

The complaint also says that on Jan. 26, a witness was interviewed by the FBI.

"(Witness one) had heard from another family member that Brandon and Stephanie Miller were at the Capitol and went inside. (Witness one) observed a Facebook Live video on Brandon Miller's Facebook account that showed himself and Stephanie Miller inside the Capitol," the criminal complaint says.

The criminal complaint also says on Feb. 11, Capitol Police provided security footage that depicted the couple inside the building. The pictures appear to show the couple walking inside the Capitol.

Investigators also used phone and Google location data to track where in the Capitol the couple allegedly went while inside.

Prosecutors did not seek detention in their case, and a next court date wasn't filed in the docket as of Monday.