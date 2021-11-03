Complaint from concerned citizen leads to drug arrest in Fairfield

Nov. 3—A man is facing drug charges following an investigation by the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce

At about 11 a.m. Tuesday the drug unit began investigating a complaint from a concerned citizen the led to a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office.

Keon Benjamin, 28, was arrested at the traffic stop and a search warrant was executed at Intown Suites extended stay hotel in Fairfield, where Benjamin was residing. The search turned up a large sum of cash.

Benjamin is charged two counts of possession of drugs, one a second-degree felony and the other a fifth-degree felony; and illegal conveyance, a third-degree felony, because drugs were found in his possession when searched at the county jail, according to the sheriff's office. More charges are possible at presentation to a grand jury.

"We take complaints from our citizens seriously, no matter how small you may think it is, it's not to us," said Sheriff Richard Jones.

