Complaint filed against former Sioux Falls Police officer alleging assault

The office of the South Dakota Attorney General announced Thursday that a complaint and information charging simple assault has been filed against a former Sioux Falls police officer.

Joseph Michael Larson, 32, of Sioux Falls, has been charged in a case stemming from an incident in which Larson was acting in his capacity as a Sioux Falls police officer on or about July 24, according to a release from the office of the South Dakota Attorney General.

The incident occurred in late July when Larson used improper force when restraining a man who was under arrest at the time, according to court documents. Police body camera footage and in-car camera footage show Larson striking the man a number of times, including in the groin, while trying to secure a seatbelt around him in the back of a patrol car.

The man suffered pain to his left side, according to court documents. An investigator with the attorney general's office interviewed a defensive tactics instructor for SFPD who said that Larson’s strikes aren’t consistent with techniques Sioux Falls police officers are trained in.

The prosecution of the case will be handled by the Office of the Attorney General, the department said. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said any information about Larson's employment would have to come from the mayor's office.

No other information on the charges was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

