Complaint filed against Malden company for allegedly not reporting dangers with Sunsetter awnings

A complaint has been filed against Malden-based SunSetter products for allegedly waiting to report dangers with their awning covers.

The US Attorney’s Office says Sunsetter didn’t warn consumers that it its covers for retractable awnings could spring open suddenly.

The complaint alleges that between 2012 and 2017, Sunsetter received 14 reports of their motorized awnings popping open, resulting in several injuries and one death.

According to the USA Attorney’s Office, Sunsetter did not report the issues until October 2017, years after the first issue was reported.

The covers were recalled in 2019 after close to 20 years on the market.

“Prompt reporting of potentially dangerous defects or problems with products is vital to impactful and immediate consumer protection. CPSC cannot do its job without strict compliance by industry. The defect in this matter, as alleged, can cause serious injury up to and including death,” said United States Attorney Rachael Rollins in a statement. “Manufacturers must be held accountable for failing to comply with this important obligation which jeopardizes the safety of consumers.”

The Consumer Product Safety Act requires manufacturers to immediately report products that may have dangerous defects.

