Complaint that Iowa senator's influence helped relative get permits for cattle feedlot by trout stream dismissed

A bipartisan Iowa ethics committee agreed Thursday to dismiss a complaint alleging that state Sen. Dan Zumbach used his influence to gain environmental approval for a controversial cattle project in which his son-in-law is a partner.

Sens. Pam Jochum of Dubuque, Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids and Jim Lykam of Davenport, all Democrats, and Republican Sens. Carrie Koelker of Dyersville, Jim Carlin of Sioux City and Mark Costello of Imogene voted unanimously to dismiss the complaint.

The complaint is centered on the granting of permits and approvals needed to build an 11,600-head cattle feedlot located near Bloody Run Creek, a pristine trout stream in northeast Iowa.

Under Iowa code, the activities that are the basis of the complaint must have occurred within three years of the complaint's filing. Most of the concerns outlined against Zumbach occurred before January 2019, the committee members said.

Zumbach, a Republican from Ryan, said in a statement that he did nothing unethical under state law. However, once a complaint is made "it is nearly impossible to repair the hurt and damage" done to him and his family, he said.

"I inquired with a government agency for my son-in-law the same way I would for anyone else, regardless if they lived in my district," he said in a written response to the complaint. "I will assist all Iowans when called upon, not just those in my district."

Last month, four Iowans who oppose the feedlot filed the complaint against Zumbach alleging he pressured the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to approve construction and manure handling permits for the facility.

Zumbach's son-in-law, Jared Walz, is a part-owner of the feedlot, called Supreme Beef.

Feedlot opponents say it threatens the creek, a state-designated Outstanding Iowa Water, because the region's geology allows contaminants to move easily underground, potentially reaching the stream.

Zumbach said legislators can meet with state agencies so long as the elected officials do not use their position to further their professional success or personal financial interests.

Jochum and Hogg said some of Zumbach's actions raised in the complaint caused them concern.

"There are some allegations there that do trouble me, but they are the ones that ... pre-date January 2019," Hogg said.

He pointed to an internal Department of Natural Resources email indicating a "tough meeting" with Zumbach that left a state employee feeling "unnerved and off balance."

Jochum said she read the 29-page complaint several times and "felt a little unnerved myself."

She pointed to a nutrient management plan that emerged from an Oct. 2, 2020, discussion between Zumbach and DNR Director Kayla Lyon. The approval letter, dated Oct. 5, pre-dated the company's application, filed Oct. 7, the complaint said. "They go on to say, 'How is that possible?'" Jochum said. "So, I do have some concerns."

But Carlin, who joined the meeting by phone, said the complaint is mostly "about appearance rather than substance." Zumbach, he said, was "perfectly within his rights to meet" with the department officials.

Koelker said the complaint does not contend that Zumbach "received any professional successes or personal financial interest" from the permit approval.

The complaint was filed by Steve Veysey of Ames, Larry Stone of Elkader, Wally Taylor of Marion, and Jessica Mazour of Des Moines. Taylor is the attorney for the Sierra Club's Iowa Chapter and Mazour is its conservation coordinator.

Zumbach said the complaint was filed to "garner media attention" for a lawsuit the Sierra Club filed against the DNR and Supreme Beef over the agency's approval of the nutrient management plan that allows the feedlot to operate.

