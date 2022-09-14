Complaint: Man to be paid $1,000 to cross cocaine into the U.S.

Sep. 13—A 19-year-old U.S. citizen who allegedly tried to smuggle more than 15 pounds of cocaine from Mexico into the United States told authorities he was going to be paid $1,000 to cross the illegal drugs, federal court documents reflect.

Josecruz Rivera, a U.S. citizen, residing in Matamoros, appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Igancio Torteya III, who ordered Rivera be held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 21.

According to a federal criminal complaint, on Sept. 10, Rivera tried to entire the U.S. from Mexico via Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville. When questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, Rivera denied having any illegal drugs in his possession.

A 2008 Ford Escape Rivera was sent to a secondary inspection area at the bridge and it was during this inspection that officers found several packages concealed within a non-factory compartment, according to the federal criminal complaint.

The packages, with a total weight of 15.82 pounds of cocaine, tested positive for cocaine, the federal criminal complaint states, and during question Rivera admitted he knew the drugs were hidden in the vehicle and that he was going to be paid $1,000 to cross the drugs.

