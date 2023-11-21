Complaint about nude image leads police to charge York County man with child pornography

A Lower Windsor Township man who faces charges told police he has been viewing underage pornography for at least 10 years, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Michael James Kohler, 68, of the 4500 block of East Prospect Road has been charged with child pornography, the affidavit states.

He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to court records.

The investigation started after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a complaint in October about a nude image of a young girl. Police obtained a subpoena and gathered information, including the IP address and the peer-to-peer filename.

Police executed a search warrant at the Lower Windsor Township residence, and officers explained to the residents why they were there. Kohler said he was the reason, pointing police to his bedroom and a computer he used, the affidavit states.

Investigators took an HP tower computer, two USB flash drives and an Apple cell phone, which were sent to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office for a forensic examination, the affidavit states.

Officers took Kohler to the police station and interviewed him.

"Kohler admitted to viewing 'illegal porn' on his computer," the affidavit states. "...Kohler stated that he has been viewing underage porn for at least 10 years."

Kohler told investigators that he did not remember looking at the specific picture that police showed to him, the affidavit states.

The forensic examination of the items that police seized revealed that two had child pornography material on them, the affidavit states.

Kohler could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lower Windsor Township, Pa. man charged with child pornography: police