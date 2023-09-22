Complaint at residence results in charges of drug trafficking

Sep. 21—Cumberland County sheriff's deputies, acting on complaints of suspicious activities at a residence just outside the city limits, arrested a resident on drug trafficking charges.

During the investigation, deputies seized approximately 23 pounds of marijuana, 3.7 grams of meth, marijuana wax, THC concentrate, THC gummies, hypodermic needles, pipe, baggies, two laptop computers, vials and an electronic sealer. Items were found in several rooms in the apartment, according to Investigator Jacob Moore's report.

Christopher Roy Stalliongs, 48, Park Place Ave., is charged with possession of meth with intent, possession of a controlled substance with intent and tampering with evidence.

The incident occurred at the residence located just off Myrtle Ave. on Sept. 9 shortly before 2 p.m. when deputies "conducted a casual encounter." They made contact with Stalliongs and smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the apartment.

A request to search the residence was sought and denied by Stalliongs and Moore went to the Justice Center to apply for a search warrant, leaving Stalliongs with Deputy Tyler Gresham.

Investigator Lucas Turner was contacted to assist in applying for the search warrant and while those deputies were in the process of getting the search warrant signed, they received a call from Gresham who told the officers he caught Stalliongs in the process of allegedly dumping contents of a Crown Royal bag into a toilet.

Stalliongs was detained in a patrol car and before the investigators returned with the search warrant, a consent to search had been secured from the suspect.

The report alleges Stalliongs provided details of an illicit drug sales operation from Nashville to south of Atlanta to Crossville and involving meth and marijuana.

Intimate details of the drug sales was provided in a statement published as part of the arrest report. Marijuana was sold for cash or money transfers using CashApp "by a kid."

Meth was purchased by the pound from someone in a city south of Atlanta and brought to Crossville, the report alleges.

Bond was set at $162,000 and Stalliongs is to appear in General Sessions Court.

