Complaint says Topekan Will Pope tried to force his way into Nancy Pelosi's office during Capitol attack

Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
Topekan Will Pope was caught on video trying to force his way into the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, says the criminal complaint that helped result in his being charged with federal crimes linked to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"In the video, WILLIAM POPE appears to strike one of the office doors several times with the bottom of his flag pole and then attempts to force the door open by lunging into the door with his shoulder," says that 11-page document, written by FBI Agent Clay Chase.

Also during that riot, the complaint said, Pope came into contact with a U.S. Capitol Police officer inside the Senate doors on the east side of the Capitol.

That officer remembered Pope for his large size and his passive resistance to the officer's attempt to keep him from entering, the complaint said.

It added, "The USCP Officer stated that he gave WILLIAM POPE repeated verbal orders to leave the building and attempted to physically grab and push WILLIAM POPE from the building, but that WILLIAM POPE resisted by tensing up and refusing to move."

Donald Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Donald Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Pope, 35, and his brother, Michael Pope, 32, of Sandpoint, Idaho, each face eight federal charges linked to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

A video posted on the Jayden X account on YouTube showed Will Pope carrying a flag and wearing a backpack that day while standing in a Capitol entrance doorway during the riot as police sought to keep people from rushing past.

FBI agents and Topeka police officers arrested Will Pope on Feb. 12 in Topeka. He was released on Feb. 16 on a federal court order imposing restrictions that included a ban on his traveling outside Kansas without permission from court officials.

Will Pope appeared by Zoom Monday at a court hearing in Topeka, where prosecutors indicated they planned to drop the case being pursued against him in U.S. District Court in Kansas and arrange for him to be prosecuted instead in the District of Columbia on a grand jury indictment filed Feb. 17 charging him with the same eight federal crimes.

Also on Monday, court records show, U.S. Magistrate Judge Angel D. Mitchell rejected Pope's motion seeking to allow Topeka attorney Jerry Berger to withdraw as his legal counsel.

Will Pope was captured&#xa0;on video trying to force his way into the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi,&#xa0;says the criminal complaint that resulted in his being charged with federal crimes linked to a Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Will Pope was captured on video trying to force his way into the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, says the criminal complaint that resulted in his being charged with federal crimes linked to a Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Will Pope is a doctoral student and graduate assistant in the communications studies department at Kansas State University. He ran unsuccessfully in 2019 for the District 2 seat on the Topeka City council, losing to Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala.

Valdivia-Alcala said last month that the FBI since Jan. 6 had twice visited her home seeking help in identifying Pope from images collected that day.

Pope acknowledged in a Jan. 11 text message to a Topeka Capital-Journal reporter that he was among those present on Jan. 6 at The Capitol. He said he had already reported himself to the FBI because he thought that was the “right thing to do.”

However, the complaint in the case against Will Pope and Michael Pope said it wasn't until Jan. 12 that Will Pope left a message for the FBI.

It indicated that message said: “I would like to turn myself in. I was in the Capitol on Jan. 6. I did not damage any property or engage in any violence. I am loyal to the United States and was only there to exercise my Freedom of Speech. I left the building voluntarily.”

The complaint said that at one point during the riot, video showed police officers physically removing Michael Pope from an elevator where he was accompanied by Will Pope.

The Popes stayed within several feet of each other that entire day, "for their own safety and so they didn’t get separated in the crowd," the complaint said.

Federal court records show the Popes face charges of one count each of civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building; and obstructing or impeding an official proceeding and aiding or abetting.

The criminal complaint against Will Pope and Michael Pope is accompanied by eight images, most of which appear to come from surveillance cameras showing one or both of them carrying flags during the Jan. 6 riot.

It says a witness on Jan. 8 showed the FBI a copy of a Facebook Live video taken from Will Pope's personal Facebook page. In the video, Will Pope said he was marching to the Capitol, explained why and introduced Michael Pope.

Will Pope later acknowledged to the FBI that he had posted the video to Social Media from his cell phone that day, the complaint said.

It said a second witness contacted the FBI on Jan. 8 to provide a screen capture from MSNBC showing an image of Will Pope in the Capitol's Statuary Hall.

Will Pope acknowledged Jan. 21 in a non-custodial interview with the FBI that he had been in the Capitol, according to the complaint.

It quoted him as saying that he and his brother went inside rather than staying outdoors because they wanted "to express their concern about the direction of the nation."

Will Pope said he thought that questionable things happened during the Nov. 6 general election and citizens deserved a full election audit, according to the complaint.

"During the interview, WILLIAM POPE reported that they had witnessed other rioters fighting and battering police officers and rioters damaging the U.S. Capitol Building," it said.

The complaint said Will Pope before going to Washington, D.C, had driven a rental car from Topeka to Philadelphia, where he met with Michael Pope, who had flown there from Spokane, Washington.

"The two were going to make a vacation of the trip and camp at several parks along the coast before MICHAEL POPE would fly back to Spokane, Washington, from South Carolina," the complaint said. "WILLIAM POPE admitted that after seeing the gravity of the situation after January 6, 2021, he and MICHAEL POPE changed their plans and wanted to return home as early as possible."

Will Pope then drove Michael Pope to Pittsburgh, from which he flew home while Will Pope drove home, the complaint said.

It indicated Michael Pope didn't use the ticket he had bought to fly Jan. 9 to Spokane from Charleston, S.C., by way of Dallas/Fort Worth and Phoenix.

Michael Pope was arrested Feb. 12 in Idaho, then released that day on a court order calling for his next appearance to be in a court in the District of Columbia, where the charges against him originated, according to an article in the Boise-based Idaho Statesman.

The order made requirements that included banning Michael Pope from traveling outside Idaho’s Northern District — the 10 northernmost counties — without permission from court officials.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topekan accused of trying to force way into office during Capitol riot

