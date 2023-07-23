How are complaints against Modesto police officers handled? New oversight board gets lesson

A department leader outlined how complaints against officers are handled at the second meeting of Modesto’s new Community Police Oversight Board.

Capt. Christopher Adams spoke at the Thursday, July 20, session of the nine-member panel. The volunteers are learning some of the basics of law enforcement as they begin their monthly meetings.

Complaints can range from rudeness toward a resident to excessive force leading to death, Adams said. Others include racial discrimination, sexual harassment, unlawful detention and false arrest. Off-duty offenses such as domestic violence and drug abuse also are covered.

The Modesto City Council created the board in May. It also hired a law firm to review whether police management properly handles officer-involved shootings and other issues.

Key parts of the complaint process:

The public can lodge complaints online at www.modesto.gov or by calling 209-572-9615. They also can drop by the police headquarters, Tenth and G streets, or bring the matter to the new board.

Police supervisors can informally handle certain complaints, such as rudeness, without opening a case on the officer.

More serious matters go to the internal affairs office. It is made up of a lieutenant, two sergeants, a detective and a support staffer.

Discipline can range from a warning to dismissal by the police chief.

Officers can appeal decisions to a binding arbitrator.

State law requires all police departments to complete the probes within a year.

The records must be kept for at least 15 years for confirmed violations and five years for others.

Officers are required to file complaints if they witness colleagues violating the rules.

The department’s most recent annual report, for 2021, showed that 51 complaints were lodged by the public or managers. The outcomes:

Seven complaints were valid

10 cases resulted in exoneration of officers

Four lacked enough evidence to reach a conclusion

19 of the alleged acts either did not happen, or they occurred in a different jurisdiction.

The rest include cases where the alleged act was not misconduct or the officer was just a witness.

The board meets at 5 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month on the second floor of Tenth Street Place, 1010 10th St.

What do you want to know about life in Modesto? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@modbee.com.