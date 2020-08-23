Complaints about bad cops shelved during COVID-19 crisis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Dozens of complaints against police officers have been set aside temporarily under a state law engineered by police unions.

A police officers’ bill of rights gives departments the power to suspend investigations during public emergencies like the COVID-19 crisis, but critics say it makes it hard to hold bad cops accountable and leaves citizens waiting for justice.

“It comes down to justice delayed is justice denied,” said Rodney Jacobs, the assistant director of Miami’s Civilian Investigative Panel, which did not pause for the pandemic.

“This was a blindside for us,” said Evan Ross, spokesman for LaToya Ratlieff, a Black Lives Matters demonstrator who was shot in the head with a rubber bullet fired by a police officer in Fort Lauderdale. “We had assumed they had been conducting an investigation, interviewing people.”