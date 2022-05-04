Complaints say Fort Worth police officer charged with assault threatened people with a gun

Courtesy: Tarrant County Jail
James Hartley
·2 min read

The Fort Worth police officer arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Benbrook on Sunday is accused of using a gun in the crime, according to complaints filed in Tarrant County court records.

Benjamin Johnson, 34, was arrested Sunday in Benbrook after complaints say he used a firearm to threaten “imminent bodily injury” against three people.

Johnson, who has been an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department for four years, was off duty when he was accused of assault, according to a statement from Fort Worth police. He has been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations surrounding these allegations

Benbrook police said the assault happened at a home in the 1200 block of Sproles Drive around 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Court records indicate Johnson lives on that block.

Two men and two women were at the scene and nobody was injured, according to Benbrook police. Police did not say if any physical contact occurred during the assault in which Johnson is accused or what led up to his allegedly using a gun to threaten the three people.

Benbrook police did not immediately respond to a request for further information or a copy of the arrest warrant.

Johnson is being represented by defense attorney Robert Huseman, of the law firm Varghese Summersett. In a written statement Tuesday, Huseman said, “It’s very early in the process. We were retained on Tuesday morning and will immediately begin conducting our own, thorough investigation into the allegations. Until then, we would ask the public not to rush to judgement. Officer Johnson is a former Marine and a devoted police officer who has dedicated his life to protecting and helping others.”

Johnson was assigned to the Directed Response Unit at the time of his arrest. He has been released on bond, according to court records.

