Complaints, including mold, piling up at metro apartment complex
Complaints, including mold, piling up at metro apartment complex
Complaints, including mold, piling up at metro apartment complex
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day were some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG, Sony and Samsung.
The bulk of the players on this week's list of priority pickups should be available in the majority of hoops leagues.
Skip the trip to the doctor with these OTC herpes test kits.
A Logitech sale at Amazon has dropped the prices of mice, webcams and other accessories by up to 25 percent.
The Craftsman V20 Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit, currently on sale at Amazon for $97.99 (34% off), is a stellar option for home DIYers
Hyundai's India subsidiary has fixed a bug that exposed its customers' personal information in the South Asian market. TechCrunch reviewed a portion of the exposed data that included the registered owner name, mailing address, email address and phone number of Hyundai Motor India customers who have serviced their vehicles at any of the company's authorized service stations across India. In a phone conversation on Thursday, Hyundai Motor India spokesperson Siddhartha P. Saikia said the company would provide a statement.
Can't grill at home because your landlord doesn't allow open flames? Current Backyard has two all-electric smart grills to ease that frustration.
Adtech giant Meta's bid to keep tracking and profiling users of Facebook and Instagram in Europe in spite of the bloc's comprehensive data protection laws is facing a second challenge from privacy rights advocacy group noyb. It's supporting a new complaint, which is being filed with the Austrian data protection authority, that alleges the company is breaching EU law by framing a choice that makes it far harder for users to withdraw consent to its tracking ads than to agree. Wind your mind back to last year and you'll recall a couple of major privacy decisions against Meta (in January; and July) invalidated the legal bases it had previously claimed for processing Europeans' data for ad targeting -- after literally years of privacy campaigner complaints.
We even spotted Under Armour workout gear for nearly 50% off.
Google today announced that it'll stop charging Google Cloud customers a fee to migrate their data to another cloud provider or on-premise data center, effective immediately. Customers using Google Cloud services including BigQuery, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage, Datastore, Filestore, Spanner and Persistent Disk are eligible for free transfers out of Google Cloud -- but must first apply for approval through a form. Only once an approved customer's data has been transferred out of Google Cloud and they've terminated their cloud written agreement will the data transfer fee will be waived (via a bill credit).
As Harness CEO and founder Jyoti Bansal told me, the acquisition price was about $7 million in cash. In total, Armory had raised more than $82 million, including a $40 million Series C round led by B Capital in late 2020. Other investors include Lead Edge Capital, Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, Y Combinator and Javelin Venture Partners.
Total returns for the industry amounted to $743 billion in merchandise in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail. Returnmates, now rebranded as Sway, is the latest to attract new venture capital for its approach to delivery and returns that focuses on the customer. Additional participants include Blackhorn Ventures, Lightshed Ventures and Rise of the Rest Revolution.
According to Business Insider, Meta recently told at least 60 of its employees at Instagram that it's eliminating their position altogether.
Google has laid off "several hundred" workers in multiple divisions each in a new round of belt tightening.
By revealing the sign-stealing probe to the world midway through the season, Baker believes it legitimized Michigan's run to a national title.
Are you ready for the first tennis grand slam of 2024?
YouTube announced today that it's making it easier to find accurate life-saving information about basic first aid and emergency care with the launch of its new First Aid Information Shelves. The new shelves will be pinned to the top of search results and will feature videos from credible health organizations like Mass General Brigham.
At that time, the company allowed Twitter Blue subscribers to set NFTs minted on Ethereum (ERC-721 or ERC-1155 tokens) as profile pictures, which eventually showed up as hexagons. Users could click/tap on the profile picture to know more about NFTs, including details like a collection of the NFT, the contract address, TokenID and the app with which it was minted. X has now removed all descriptions about the NFT profile picture feature from its X Premium support page.
Tesla lowers range estimates for Model Y, Model S, and Model X for unknown reasons. It cites vehicle and EPA changes; Model 3 range figures untouched.
ASUS has introduced quite a lengthy list of products at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, including a high-tech eyewear called the AirVision M1.