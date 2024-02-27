With complaints about noise, trash and booze, Johnson County city cracks down on Airbnbs

Shawnee is the latest city in the metro to crack down on Airbnbs and other short-term rentals in response to neighborhood complaints.

The Shawnee City Council for months has debated whether to tighten restrictions on short-term rentals — or even outright ban them in residential areas — due to mounting complaints about noise, parking, alcohol and trash at Airbnb and Vrbo locations.

And on Monday, the council voted 7-1 to add new regulations, joining a growing number of cities nationwide, and one of the first in Johnson County, to do so. Councilman Tony Gillette was the lone “no” vote, advocating for stricter rules.

Owners of short-term rentals must pay a $500 fee to obtain a special short-term rental license, which can be revoked for 24 months if regulations aren’t followed. Violators can also face $500 fines or six months jail time.

In addition, the rentals can only house a maximum of two adults per bedroom, plus an additional adult, for a maximum of 10 guests total. The rental home’s agent, or operator, must live within 40 miles of the property. The city ordinance also spells out noise, parking and health regulations. The short-term rentals cannot be used for receptions or parties.

Shawnee officials previously estimated at least 60 short-term rentals were listed on Airbnb and Vrbo. The city has regulated them by requiring owners to obtain an annual business license, and 16 properties had such licenses as of this fall. In the past few years, police have received 16 calls for service at the short-term rentals, Police Chief Sam Larson previously said.

But neighbors have been complaining about the rentals more frequently, city officials said.

More cities across the country, including New York and Dallas, have cracked down on short-term rentals. Kansas City last spring passed an ordinance requiring such rentals to register with the city, pay an annual fee and adhere to added safety measures. And in April, Kansas City voters approved a 7.5% tax on short-term rentals.