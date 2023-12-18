Complaints sought against 28 alleged clients in high-end Massachusetts brothel network

Federal authorities are seeking complaints for over two dozen people involved in a high-end commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and northern Virginia.

On Monday, Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said that applications for complaints against 28 sex buyers were submitted in Cambridge District Court by Homeland Security investigators and the Cambridge Police Department.

Elected officials, doctors, lawyers, professors, accountants, and military officers were reportedly among a group of “high-end” clients who paid for the brothel services.

No names on the client list will be released until probable cause has been found, according to officials.

Attorney discusses why the Boston brothel client list remains a secret

“Our office made it clear when we announced charges of a commercial sex ring case on Nov. 8, 2023, that the investigation was ongoing and that there would be accountability for the buyers who fuel the commercial sex industry,” Levy said. “The referral processes will remain ongoing.”

Junmyung Lee, of Dedham, Massachusetts, and Han Lee, of Cambridge, Massachusetts were arrested in early November after federal investigators busted brothels at luxury apartments in Watertown and Cambridge, as well as Tysons and Fairfax, Virginia. They are both being held after agreeing to voluntary orders of detention during their hearing in federal court last month.

A third person charged in the case, James Lee, was arrested in California and has yet to appear in court in Massachusetts.

Statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Levy on criminal complaints against alleged sex buyers in Boston commercial sex ring prosecution https://t.co/jUOnA3OAOK pic.twitter.com/0Bdmeb4G3p — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) December 18, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

