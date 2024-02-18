Complaints about state police portal come amid push for community engagement

Feb. 17—A man from the town of Hurley says he was headed to Wagon Mound in April when he drove over spikes New Mexico State Police had placed on Interstate 25 during a high-speed chase.

Two tires on his pickup truck were flattened.

After purchasing new tires and submitting the expense to the agency, he wrote in an October complaint, he was told he would be reimbursed for some of the costs. More than six months later, however, he had not seen a dime, which he wrote was "unacceptable."

"I have been in touch many times with the officers in that area," the man wrote. "I have received the run around. ... No one returns phone calls."

It was one of dozens of complaints submitted to state police in 2023 through a portal on the Department of Public Safety's website that allows New Mexico residents to voice their concerns, commend state police officers or express grievances.

Several of the messages submitted last year were complimentary — from an August missive expressing gratitude to Officer Biyanca Castro for helping a family stuck on a roadside with a flat tire to an October commendation of an officer who might have helped save the life of a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

Many, however, indicate the agency leaves residents frustrated by the lack of a response to their concerns or unresolved grievances.

A review of compliments and complaints submitted through the portal comes as officials have boasted of the agency's achievements in "connecting with the community" last year. A recent statement cited a significant increase in "community engagement events" by the state police Community Engagement and Recruitment Bureau — more than 3,400 instances in 2023 compared with 957 the previous year.

The agency "boosted its community interaction" while increasing arrests and traffic citations, the statement said.

The New Mexican reviewed 36 complimentary entries and 66 complaints submitted last year, which were obtained through a public records request.

Robert Buttitta initially complained about a traffic stop he believed was in violation of the agency's policies. Six months later, he submitted another complaint, requesting information on any result of an internal investigation.

Buttitta had obtained footage of the traffic stop through a public records request, he said, but a request for the results of his complaint yielded nothing.

He called several phone numbers he said didn't work.

"I'm tired of submitting, and I'm tired of calling," Buttitta said. "It should be a process where if I complain, I should know after a month or two what the result of that is."

State police Chief Troy Weisler acknowledged the agency's internal affairs office should be contacting residents with complaints about the resolution process.

However, he said, they might not receive the details of any actions taken.

"If there are complaints coming through the portal, they won't necessarily hear back about what the resolution was because it's an internal issue," Weisler said. "But they should be hearing back that their complaint was looked into and addressed."

That doesn't sit well with Buttitta. Without knowing the details of the resolution, he said, "How do I make sure something like this doesn't happen again?"

Bob Clancy of Sandia Park wrote in an April complaint he had barely dodged a crash with a state police cruiser that was parked on Interstate 40 near Tijeras to protect a pickup truck that was pulled over on the shoulder.

The vehicles were parked on a curve, Clancy wrote, and a car that came up behind him drove off the highway to avoid a collision.

"Be aware that I think pretty highly of the NM State Police, and in my 45 years of living here have never had a complaint, much less one worth talking about," he wrote. "But someone needs to know about this incident."

Clancy wrote in an email to The New Mexican he received correspondence about his complaint with an explanation of the policy the officer was following at the time, but he wasn't satisfied.

"What the officer did was stupid," Clancy wrote. "If that's their policy, it needs changing."

He also was puzzled by the agency's process of responding to his complaint. When he entered the portal in early February, it showed his April 2023 complaint was "under investigation" but that no investigator had been assigned.

Other complaints involved serious concerns about possible negligence.

A woman wrote in November she had been passed between officers for almost a year and was given conflicting information as she was trying to receive updates on an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a toddler.

An officer who took part in the initial investigation did not call her back, she wrote, and she believed he had failed to submit a key piece of evidence to a laboratory.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said in an interview the missing evidence was the only hope for charges to be brought against the suspect.

"It had been over a year that I had been trying to get answers, and guess I just sort of gave up because nothing was coming of it," she said, adding she would have liked to have at least received an admission the officer made a mistake.

An El Paso woman filed a complaint in June stating she and her husband were pulled over by a state police officer on N.M. 54 on their way back to Texas and were detained for more than four hours during a search of their vehicle that also involved an Otero County sheriff's deputy and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent.

They were told they had been stopped because her husband was driving 3 mph over the speed limit, the woman wrote. She and her husband asked the officers why they were searching the couple's vehicle but did not receive an answer, she added.

Contacted by phone, the woman said in Spanish she never heard back from state police about her complaint.

A record of the complaint does not indicate state police opened an investigation into the traffic stop and search.

The couple showed the federal agent their resident cards, the woman said, and he told them he did not speak Spanish.

A note of praise in October struck a different tone.

A detective from Raleigh, N.C., commended state police Officer Rachael Hall for locating a missing person who was believed to be en route to the Grand Canyon with a plan to take their own life.

"Through investigative means we were able to identify a possible location traveling along I-40 in New Mexico," the detective wrote.

He worked with Hall, who tracked down the driver, conducted a traffic stop and persuaded the person to check into a mental health facility, he wrote.