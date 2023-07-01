'Complete chaos': Details emerge in court of violent night at Middleboro party

MIDDLEBORO — Wareham District Court Judge Julie Bernard ordered Middleboro resident Jayden Wainwright, 18, held on $25,000 cash bail during a dangerousness hearing on Thursday, June 29.

Middleboro Police charged Wainwright with attempted murder and stabbing a 19-year-old Carver teen with a knife during an outdoor fire pit party near Wall Street on June 23.

Defense attorney Michael Sheehan offered not-guilty pleas on the charges against Wainwright during his arraignment on June 26.

Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Victoria Wood urged Bernard to order Wainwright held without bail because of the "nature and circumstances of the charges against him."

"With the seriousness of the offenses and the potential penalty he faces, he is a flight risk," she said during the dangerousness hearing.

Middleboro resident Jayden Wainwright 18, was ordered held on $25,000 bail during a dangerousness hearing at Wareham District Court on June 29

Sheehan requested that Wainwright be released on $10,000 cash bail and be required to live "with his elderly grandmother."

"I suggest a GPS be assigned to him," Sheehan said. "He is 18 years old and understands the serious nature of these allegations."

Bernard ordered Wainwright to be held on $25,000 bail and always to wear a GPS device.

"He will stay at his grandmother's home and have home confinement," she said.

Bernard also ordered Wainwright to have no contact with witnesses and victims involved in the alleged incident.

"The case will be continued for a hearing on July 21," she said.

Wainwright charged with assault and attempted murder

Police allege Wainwright tried to kill a Carver teen by stabbing him in his left abdomen, upper thigh, and lower left calf shortly before midnight on June 23.

An officer dispatched to the party scene said he saw three girls aiding the victim.

"The wounds on his abdomen and calf were being packed and held with pressure by the girls," he said in a written report. "I was told he had a lot of blood from his upper thigh from an arterial bleed. I grabbed a tourniquet and placed it on his upper left leg."

Police said the teen was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, where he was in critical condition on June 24.

The Gazette could not obtain information about the victim's current medical condition.

Wareham District Court Judge Julie Bernard presides over a dangerousness hearing on June 29, 2023, to determine whether a Middleboro teen charged with attempted murder should be held without bail.

Wainwright faces assault with a dangerous weapon charges

Wainwright was also charged with stabbing another 19-year-old Carver teen and a 15-year-old Middleboro boy at the party.

Police allege Wainwright stabbed the man and boy in their legs.

According to police, the man was transported by ambulance to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford for treatment, and a partygoer took the 15-year-old to Tobey Hospital to receive medical care.

An officer said the boy told him he got stabbed while assisting his brother, who was fighting "with an unknown man."

"He saw his brother fighting someone he did not know, so he jumped in," said the officer's report. "He took the person to the ground and said he got about 40 punches in."

The officer said the boy claimed an unknown person, who was later determined to be Wainwright, grabbed him and placed him in a chokehold.

"At this point, he (the boy) knew he was stabbed," said the officer.

Wood said Wainwright told police that he stabbed a 19-year-old Carver man in self-defense, but a partygoer's video reveals "that is not the case."

"You can see the defendant's arm in motion toward the victim at multiple different points," she said while showing the video to Bernard on a laptop computer. "The victim is on the ground."

Wainwright arrested near Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth

Police said Wainwright drove to Beth Israel hospital in Plymouth with two acquaintances after the alleged altercations to inquire "about a possible patient."

"When confronted by Plymouth detail officer and hospital security, they got back into a motor vehicle and left the hospital," said police in a report. "When leaving the hospital, the motor vehicle was involved in a crash."

Police said an ambulance arrived at the crash scene and took Wainwright and a fellow passenger to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for treatment.

"The third individual left the scene prior to the arrival of Plymouth Police," said police in the report

Police said Wainwright was discharged after undergoing treatment and arrested by an officer who transported him to the Middleboro Police Station.

"Wainwright signed that he understood his rights and that he wished to speak about the incident," he said.

Wood said Wainwright admitted stabbing a 19-year-old man in his leg to a detective whose interview was recorded on a police video.

"You hear him (Wainwright) say he was under some sort of attack," she said.

Defense attorney Michael Sheehan, Assistant District Attorney Victoria Wood and Wareham District Court Judge Julie Bernard view a video of an alleged assault by a Middleboro teen during a dangerousness hearing on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Defense attorney claims Wainwright acted 'in self-defense'

Defense attorney Michael Sheehan said Wainwright's actions at the party were in self-defense.

"My client was scared for his life," he said. "A couple of girls had started fighting, and some boys started fighting. There were a lot of things going on."

Sheehan said the party scene was "completely out of control with complete chaos."

"My defendant has a strong case of self-defense," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Middleboro teen Jayden Wainwright dangerousness hearing held on bail