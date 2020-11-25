Your complete coronavirus vaccine calendar: When candidates are likely to get authorized, and when you could receive your shot

Aria Bendix
·5 min read
covid vaccine turkey
Dr. Mustafa Gerek participates in a coronavirus vaccine trial at Ankara City Hospital in Ankara, Turkey on October 13, 2020. Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Three companies developing COVID-19 vaccines — AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer — have released positive results from their late-stage trials.

  • Pfizer already applied for emergency authorization from the FDA. Its shot could get authorized as early as December 10, then delivered to Americans 24 to 48 hours after that.

  • Here's a timeline of when the leading vaccine candidates are expected to get authorized, and the milestones they must pass before reaching the public.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Good news about coronavirus vaccines keeps rolling in: On November 9, Pfizer became the first pharmaceutical company to announce that its shot successfully prevented COVID-19 in clinical trials. Moderna followed suit with positive results on November 16, then AstraZeneca revealed its promising data on Monday.

Now the big question in the US is: When can Americans get a shot?

Pfizer has already applied for an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Moderna is expected to do so by the end of this month.

Once the FDA grants those authorizations, some Americans could start receiving shots within one to two days.  

Here are the key milestones ahead before vaccines reach the public

By Friday: The FDA is expected to release a Federal Register notice with details about its upcoming meeting to discuss Pfizer's EUA request. At that time, the public is invited to submit comments.

End of November: Moderna is expected to submit its EUA request any day now. When announcing its results, Moderna said to expect an EUA application "in the coming weeks." Given the speed of Pfizer's filing, it's reasonable to assume that Moderna will do so by the end of the month. 

December 8: The FDA will release briefing materials for its meeting about Pfizer's vaccine.

December 10: An FDA advisory committee made up of independent scientific experts will meet to evaluate Pfizer's EUA request. The meeting will be streamed on the FDA website and on its YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter channels. Pfizer will present its safety and efficacy data, then answer questions. After that, the advisory committee will make a recommendation on whether to greenlight the vaccine. The FDA is likely to follow the committee's advice, and the vaccine could be authorized within the same day. 

December 11-12: Once Pfizer's vaccine is authorized, Americans could start receiving shots within 24 to 48 hours. An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to finalize guidelines about which Americans will get priority access. First in line will likely be frontline healthcare workers and people at highest risk of becoming critically ill, such as elderly Americans with preexisting health conditions. 

Mid-December: Assuming Moderna files its EUA request by the end of November, an FDA advisory committee will likely meet to evaluate it in mid-December. The vaccine could be authorized that same day, with Moderna shots going into people's arms 24 to 48 hours after that.

Pfizer and Moderna's 2021 vaccine timeline

Moncef Slaoui, the chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed, has estimated that 20 million Americans could get a COVID-19 shot before the end of 2020. In each subsequent month after that, another 25 to 30 million Americans could get vaccinated, he said.

vaccine4x3
Yuqing Liu/Business Insider

That would put the US on track to vaccinate roughly 70 million to 80 million people — as much as a quarter of the population — by the end of February. By April, vaccines could start being distributed to young, healthy Americans. 

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel recently told Business Insider that any American who wants a vaccine should have access to one by Memorial Day. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, has also said that the general population could have access to shots by late spring and early summer.

But those timelines could vary depending on whether additional vaccine candidates besides Pfizer's and Moderna's get emergency authorization. The more vaccine trials that report success, the sooner shots can be widely distributed to the public. 

What about other vaccine candidates?

Operation Warp Speed has purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine and another 100 million doses of Moderna's. The program hopes to distribute 400 to 450 million vaccine doses from now through May. 

Slaoui told Bloomberg that "Plan A" is to distribute vaccines from two other companies — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson — to help reach that goal. Though AstraZeneca's trials in Brazil and the UK showed positive data, the company hasn't yet released findings from its US trial.

Slaoui told Business Insider last month that he expects AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson's US trials to produce results in December or January. That could put them on track for authorization this winter. The US has already purchased 100 million doses from each company. 

"Plan B," Slaoui told Bloomberg, is to order additional doses from Pfizer and Moderna. Agreements with the companies allow the US to acquire another 500 million doses from Pfizer and another 400 million doses from Moderna should it so choose.

The remaining two vaccine candidates backed by Warp Speed come from Novavax and a Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline partnership. If the companies have trouble finding enough Americans to join their trials once a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine hits the market, Slaoui told Bloomberg, the trials might recruit volunteers in other countries. Both are expected to release pivotal data about their vaccine candidates in early 2021.

If those two vaccines get authorized — that would most likely happen in the spring — the US is prepared to distribute 100 million doses of each as well. 

In a recent NPR interview, Fauci said additional vaccine candidates besides Pfizer's and Moderna's "are going to be essential if we want to get enough vaccine to give to everyone who would need it or want it in the country."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Rapid testing could 'drive the epidemic toward extinction'

    Cheap coronavirus tests that ordinary Americans can administer at home could significantly drive down infection rates, researchers say. Their statistical models indicate that potential inaccuracies become effectively inconsequential if enough rapid tests are done with sufficient frequency.

  • AOC and Ilhan Omar sign petition calling on Biden not to give Bruce Reed administration role

    ‘Rejecting Reed will be a major test for the soul of the Biden presidency’, petition reads

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • Russia chases off U.S. warship in row over waters in Sea of Japan

    Russia said on Tuesday one of its warships caught and chased off a U.S. destroyer operating illegally in its territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, but the U.S. Navy denied wrongdoing by its vessel and accused Moscow of making excessive maritime claims. The Admiral Vinogradov, a Russian destroyer, verbally warned USS John S. McCain, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, and threatened to ram it in order to force it to leave the area, prompting it to return to neutral waters, Moscow said.

  • Saudi Arabia calls Houthi missile strike on oil facility a 'cowardly' act

    Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility for a cruise missile attack against an oil facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.The missile hit a fuel tank at a Saudi Arabian Oil Co. facility on Monday morning, and an Energy Ministry official said the strike caused a fire. The facility is near the King Abdulaziz International Airport.In 2015, the Iranian-backed Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. Since then, a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the rebels, resulting in a humanitarian catastrophe. The Houthis have used cruise missiles against Saudi targets before, The Associated Press reports, with United Nations and Western officials accusing Iran of supplying the weapons, allegations Tehran has denied.A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Col. Turki al-Maliki, called the missile attack "cowardly," adding that it "not only targets the kingdom, but also targets the nerve center of the world's energy supply and the security of the global economy."More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Obama the pretender

  • Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock bet big on 'record-shattering turnout' in Georgia

    Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the two Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia’s January runoff races, are looking to build off President-elect Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state and bring record-breaking turnout to the runoffs.

  • Biden says his team has spoken to Fauci: ‘He’s been very, very helpful’

    Expert says he hopes to continue his work under incoming administration

  • Israeli leader tells convicted spy: 'We're waiting for you'

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday phoned Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel in the 1980s, telling him: “We’re waiting for you.” The U.S. Justice Department announced last Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested. “You should have now a comfortable life where you can pursue, both of you can pursue your interests,” Netanyahu said in a conversation with Pollard and his wife Esther.

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada will have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in.

  • Trump order could spark mass firings of civil servants, lawmakers warn

    U.S. government civil servants could face mass firings under an executive order before President Donald Trump leaves office and Democratic lawmakers, watchdog groups and unions are mobilizing to block the move. Leaders of 23 House committees and subcommittees asked the heads of 61 federal departments and agencies to provide a "full accounting" of any plans to reclassify federal workers under the Oct. 21 order, leaving them vulnerable to firing. Wednesday's letter came after 13 House Democrats, including Gerry Connolly, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, on Tuesday urged appropriators to reverse the order in their next spending bill.

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rick Schroder explains bail for Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse: 'It made me mad'

    "NYPD Blue" and "Silver Spoons" actor Rick Schroder says he contributed "hundreds of thousands" of dollars to Kyle Rittenhouse's bail and defense.

  • Metal monolith discovered deep in Utah desert leaves officials baffled

    A metal monolith has been found in the heart of Utah's red rock country by a state employee who was carrying out a count of bighorn sheep. The shiny structure was spotted by a biologist while conducting an aerial survey of southern Utah as part of a programme to double the number of sheep in the area. Bret Hutchings, the helicopter pilot, was dumbfounded. “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying," he told the local tv news channel, KSLTV. “I’d say it’s probably between 10 and 12 feet high,” he added. “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.” How the monolith got there remains a mystery. According to Mr Hutchings it was not just dropped in place, but firmly planted into the ground. He speculated the piece was a work of art deposited in the middle of nowhere by what he described as a "new wave" artist - perhaps inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey".

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Canada will have to wait for a vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in. Trudeau noted Canada does not have vaccine-production facilities. Trudeau said it is understandable that an American pharmaceutical company will distribute first in the U.S. before they distribute internationally.

  • Trump to reportedly join Rudy Giuliani at Pennsylvania election event after aides 'tried talking him out of' going

    President Trump is reportedly heading to Pennsylvania for a Republican meeting on voter fraud allegations, ignoring advice from some of his aides in the process.Trump is "expected to join" his lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday hold a "hearing" about claims of election "irregularities," CNN reports. The plans could reportedly still change, but they were confirmed by Bloomberg, which noted that the event doesn't appear on Trump's public schedule. Trump continues to not concede the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden, despite the transition formally beginning, but his legal team has not provided any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election. Biden was recently certified as the winner in Pennsylvania.Attending this meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, which will be held at a hotel, would be Trump's first trip outside of Washington since Election Day, CNN notes. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman confirmed the news and reported that "some aides had tried talking him out of this."Haberman adds that some of Trump's "advisers were kept in the dark about this" plan entirely, "underscoring how disjointed the president's team has become" since Election Day, and "others tried telling him" this "is a mistake." But Haberman reports that "among other things, Trump is likely to announce a 2024 campaign soon and this is brand building."This event will be coming after a key Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania was dismissed over the weekend, as well as after Giuliani held a bizarre press conference last week leveling baseless voter fraud claims. Lawyer Sidney Powell, who took part in that press conference, was subsequently said to not be part of Trump's legal team, and NBC News reports Trump has grown "concerned" that his team is made up of "fools that are making him look bad."More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. In pre-Thanksgiving address, Biden urges Americans not to 'surrender to the fatigue' Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy

  • Turkish court adds new Saudi defendants in Khashoggi trial

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -A Turkish court on Tuesday added new defendants to the case against Saudi officials charged over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, in a trial that Ankara says is needed to reveal the full truth behind the killing. Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. In September a Saudi court jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years over the killing, in a trial that critics said lacked transparency.

  • Iran says British-Australian academic freed for 3 Iranians

    Iran has freed a British-Australian academic who had been detained in the country for over two years in exchange for three Iranians held abroad, state TV announced. The television report Wednesday was scant on detail, saying only that the three Iranians freed in the swap had been imprisoned for trying to bypass sanctions on Iran. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, 33, was a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was picked up at the Tehran airport as she tried to leave the country after attending an academic conference in 2018.