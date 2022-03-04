'I'm not convinced it's done yet': Section of Cliff Walk in Newport closed after collapse

NEWPORT — A roughly 20-foot section of the Cliff Walk collapsed Thursday, though no injuries were reported.

According to a social media post by the city, "a significant landslide and partial collapse" occurred in the vicinity of Narragansett Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Forty Steps.

As a result, the Cliff Walk will be closed in that area "for the foreseeable future," the city said in the release. "No injuries have been reported and our public safety and Public Services crews are on the scene assessing the damage."

William Riccio, Newport’s director of public services, was at the scene Thursday afternoon when he took a call from a reporter. He said got a call around 2:30 p.m. about a collapse at the Cliff Walk.

A 20-foot section of the Cliff Walk near Narragansett and Webster avenues collapsed Thursday.

"It's bad," he said. "This is crazy. It's a complete failure of... I can't even fill in that blank right now. You can't believe the piles of debris right now.

"This is much worse than the (Superstorm) Sandy devastation we had, I think. You can see there are still things moving. I'm not convinced it's done yet."

Riccio said a concrete wall that abuts what he said was a private residence could also end up being impacted by the collapse. He was surrounded by other city workers, as well as city police and fire department personnel.

"This is an emergency response," he said. "Police and fire are down here shutting it down. We're in the process of bringing barriers down here and filling them with water. Because word is going to get out and people are going to want to get down here and see it.

"It's dumbfounding when you see it," he said. "It's a lot of material that collapsed. Just a total collapse"

When asked how long it will take to repair the section, Riccio said, “That all remains to be seen. This is not a ‘Get a backhoe in here and you fix it tomorrow.’ This is giant.”

Walkers look on as barriers block off a section of the Cliff Walk in the area of Narragansett Avenue following a collapse of the popular path.

In January, a portion of the Cliff Walk was temporarily closed to foot traffic as improvements were made near the Beechwood and Seacliff estates.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

