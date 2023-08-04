‘Complete garbage’: Kinzinger reacts to McCarthy’s criticism of Trump charges

AP Finance

Former President Donald Trump and his supporters are reacting to a third indictment against him with a now-familiar playbook: deflecting with unrelated accusations, distracting with misleading claims about the charges, and demonizing the prosecution. Instead of convincing his followers about the seriousness of the charges, Tuesday's indictment is being held up as proof of a conspiracy to take down the Republican ex-president and a continuation of the effort by Democrats, the media and the so-called deep state to interfere with the nation's elections. For years Trump has told his supporters that elections can't be trusted and that he is a victim of a corrupt persecution by the government and media.