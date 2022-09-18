Your Complete Guide to Retirement Planning in Your 70s and On

monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com

Once you’re in your 70s and beyond, the time for saving for retirement has come and gone. At this point, you’ll have to live off the resources you have, unless you intend to pick up additional work while you’re retired.

In order to stretch your nest egg as far as possible, it pays to be conscious about the financial choices you make while you’re in your 70s and beyond. Understanding how Social Security works, how your lifestyle and expenses might change after you retire and what potential landmines might lie ahead in your financial life are important steps to take as you progress into retirement.

To help keep you on the path to financial success, here’s a list of resources providing some of the most important steps you can take in your 70s and beyond.

Living in Retirement

Your life in retirement may be quite different from what it was like during your working career. While many assume that expenses go down in retirement, this is not always the case, and it’s something you should be on the lookout for. There are many factors that can influence the quality of your life in retirement, from the unnecessary fees and taxes you may pay to the state where you choose to live. Check out these resources for advice on how to live your best life in retirement.

Social Security

The latest you can claim Social Security is age 70; once you’re beyond that age, you can no longer strategize when is the best time to file for benefits. But there are still plenty of things you can do to maximize your Social Security check. Here’s some of the most important information you’ll need to know about Social Security after you reach age 70, including tips to make those dollars go even farther for you.

Retirement Struggles

There’s no getting around the fact that, for many Americans, retirement can be a struggle. But regardless of your financial situation, it’s always better to know where you stand than to be surprised one day when your money runs out. Here are some resources describing things you should be aware of in retirement, along with suggestions on how to avoid wasting the money you’ve worked so hard to protect until now.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Your Complete Guide to Retirement Planning in Your 70s and On