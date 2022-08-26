The Complete Guide To Retiring on a Budget
While $1 million has long been considered a good retirement savings goal (although you probably actually need more), many Americans are falling short of this. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 96% of Americans have less than $1 million saved for retirement, and more than half have less than $20,000 saved. That means that many Americans will be retiring on a strict budget.
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
Discover: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
If you’re in this boat, there are still ways you can live well throughout your golden years. Check out GOBankingRates’ best advice for retiring on a budget.
Tips for Retiring on a Budget
Whether you have just a little bit saved for retirement or will be living off Social Security alone, here’s how you can make the most of the resources available to you:
17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check
Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?
Where To Retire on a Budget of $3,000 a Month or Less
Whether you want to retire in a big city or a small town, you can live comfortably in some places for $3,000 a month or less.
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $3,000 a Month
The Best Cities in the Northeast To Retire on $3,000 a Month
10 Best Southeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,300 a Month
Best East Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,300 a Month
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
Where To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month or Less
Although it’s more difficult to retire on a smaller budget, there are still places where you can cover living expenses for $2,000 a month or less. Here are some of your options:
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
3 Best West Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
7 Best Midwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Where To Retire on Social Security Alone
If Social Security is your only source of retirement income, you should aim to live somewhere with low living costs. These are the best options for where to live on just a Social Security check:
11 Big Cities Where You Can Live Off Just a Social Security Check
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
20 Best Places on the East Coast for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check
6 Best Places in New England for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
7 Best Southern Cities To Live on Just a Social Security Check
7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
More From GOBankingRates
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Complete Guide To Retiring on a Budget