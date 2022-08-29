Yvan DubA / iStock.com

Costco has a loyal following that flocks to the stores for deals on everything from bulk food buys to discount electronics. The warehouse club — which boasts $64 billion in annual sales worldwide — credits its success to its simple operating philosophy: “Keep costs down and pass the savings on to our members.”

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Good To Know: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

There are plenty of deals to be had at Costco — especially when you know the best ways to shop. Here’s your complete guide to saving money at Costco.

The Best Deals at Costco

Although Costco carries fewer products than other big-box stores as a way to ensure that the quality of products remains high, the assortment of goods can still be overwhelming to the average shopper. Here’s how to find the best deals (and what to avoid).

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

Tips and Tricks for Saving at Costco

Costco is known for its fair pricing, but there are always ways to save even more.

Make the Most of Your Costco Membership

A Gold Star membership currently costs $60 per year — and in most cases, it’s worth it. Here’s why.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Complete Guide To Saving Money at Costco