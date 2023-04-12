‘Complete Humiliation’: Tucker Carlson Mocked For Bending The Knee To Trump

Tucker Carlson called Donald Trump a “demonic force,” admitted that he hated him “passionately” and said he couldn’t wait for the day when he could ignore the former president in private text messages.

Now, the Fox News host is singing a very different tune after a softball interview with Trump in which he hailed the former president as “moderate, sensible and wise.”

Carlson’s critics on Twitter were quick to remind him of what he said in private messages released as part of the Dominion lawsuit against the right-wing network... and taunt him for such a brazen turnaround:

"a demonic force, a destroyer."



"He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong."



"We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait."



"I hate him passionately."



- Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/DmiUK4YYyj — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 11, 2023

This interview is just an hour-long exercise in complete humiliation for Tucker: pic.twitter.com/Ic9uCkztuD — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) April 12, 2023

Remember Tucker hates Trump "passionately." But Tucker fears his audience, so Tucker publicly worships Trump. Trump knows Tucker said he hates him "passionately" but Trump wants Tucker's audience. Hence, two men full of hate telling lies on TV. https://t.co/jO70raNOG6 — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) April 11, 2023

Tucker Carlson on Donald Trump: "We think you'll find what he says moderate, sensible, and wise."



Also Tucker Carlson: "I hate him passionately." pic.twitter.com/Fa0aX4Y7P9 — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) April 12, 2023

Serious question: When Donald Trump, a serial liar, tells a lie to @TuckerCarlson, another serial liar, is it really a lie? https://t.co/d7IZ5Qejbv — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 12, 2023

Tucker, who not so long ago said he hated Trump in private correspondence, is now hanging on Trump's every word pic.twitter.com/U3nkf7u5No — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2023

Phony populist Tucker Carlson crawling back to the Donald—and competing with Hannity for who can do a bigger softball interview—after his real feelings about hating Trump got leaked https://t.co/oSNB8uU9vL — Jordan (@JordanChariton) April 12, 2023

A reminder of Tucker Carlson's true thoughts about Donald Trump as he interviews him tonight:



"I HATE HIM PASSIONATELY" pic.twitter.com/43cbBxIxlP — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 12, 2023

Tucker has the energy of a boy getting lectured by his drunk uncle pic.twitter.com/sjHvjM4rHf — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 12, 2023

Just in case Tucker forgets what he wrote about Trump and 1/6: pic.twitter.com/t7T2vD601f — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) April 12, 2023

How quickly and obsequiously was this booked after the “I hate him passionately” messages dropped? https://t.co/hft63wCf1A — Schooley (@Rschooley) April 12, 2023

The irony is that Trump doesn't know what Tucker really thinks of him because Trump only watches FOX. pic.twitter.com/5bmQj4Yxws — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 12, 2023

i hope tucker passionately hates having to do this. https://t.co/vCL2VgTwia — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) April 12, 2023