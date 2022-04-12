The Complete Last-Minute Tax Guide

LIgorko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax Day falls on April 18 this year, so you now have less than a week to get your taxes filed if you haven’t already. GOBankingRates has numerous resources to help you get your taxes filed in time — so no need to panic just yet!

How To File Taxes at the Last Minute

Make sure you know what you have to file and when, plus what you can still do to reduce your tax bill this year.

What To Do If You Need Help

If you have a complicated tax situation — or just feel overwhelmed — you may need some extra help to get your taxes filed on time.

What To Do If You Need More Time

You may opt to file a tax extension, which will give you until Oct. 17 to file your taxes. It’s important to note that this is an extension to file, not an extension to pay any taxes owed.

More Tax Resources

If you have more questions regarding last-minute filing, be sure to check out GOBankingRates’ Complete Tax Resource Center. Plus, here’s a look at some of our most popular tax content with more helpful info:

